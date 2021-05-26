OC&C announces expansion into Australasia through strategic partnership with Australian Strategy Partners

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OC&C Strategy Consultants ("OC&C"), the global strategy consulting firm, and new market entrant, Australian Strategy Partners ("ASP"), have announced a strategic partnership that aims to provide existing clients with more comprehensive services and unlock new opportunities in the Australasian market.

As strategic partners, OC&C and ASP will work exclusively with each other across their respective markets. ASP is based in Sydney with clients across the Australasian market while OC&C operates 11 offices worldwide.

The strategic partnership will allow both firms to widen and deepen their services to clients – those based in Australia with international outlooks or global businesses intending to strengthen their positions in Australasia.

Both firms have strongly aligned expertise, focusing on addressing strategic issues for clients across the consumer goods, retail, leisure and hospitality, media, communications and technology, industrial products and services, and private equity. This alignment of sectors will benefit the clients of both firms with the enhanced ability to serve Australasian clients on international topics, and international clients wanting to unlock Australasian opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, Will Hayllar, OC&C's Global Managing Partner, said:

"I'm delighted to announce the new strategic partnership between OC&C and ASP as we share a determination to deliver the very best strategy and sector expertise for our clients that addresses the needs of now, while looking ahead to the future.

"This strategic partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to unlock potential in Australasia and positively disrupt the current market. For our current clients we will offer a new capability in the Australasian market, and for our Australasian clients, we will leverage the established OC&C global network to provide multinational expertise.

"OC&C and ASP being strategic partners will allow us to provide a more rounded service to our clients and we're looking forward to growing the business collaboratively. We share the same ethos which enables us to work seamlessly together to deliver great outcomes for our clients."

Jeremy Barker, Managing Partner and Founder at ASP, added:

"We are excited about this partnership with OC&C, which we know will be a positive and much welcomed disruption to strategy consulting, the market has become dominated by the big three strategy firms, with many of the local boutiques being absorbed by the 'big 4' audit firms.

"ASP and OC&C combines top tier strategy consulting with global depth and expertise, and offers our clients an independent and objective perspective, without the pressure to on-sell a suite of other services.

"Our private equity and corporate clients are benefitting from the relationship, with OC&C partners and consultants being directly involved since ASP started serving clients.

"OC&C gives us additional depth in focus areas including tech enabled strategies, private equity, consumer and retail, industrials and health. This partnership brings a very differentiated service in providing an integrated technology and commercial diligence service to private equity, with our clients telling us there is a real shortage of quality providers in this space.

"Culturally we see a very strong fit, with OC&C being collaborative and responsive in supporting our clients' needs, with both senior industry expertise and project delivery capacity."

ABOUT OC&C

Founded in 1987, OC&C is a leading global strategy consulting firm that brings clear thinking to the most complex issues facing today's management teams. OC&C's client roster includes some of the world's most respected companies throughout the retail, leisure and hospitality, consumer goods, media, communications & technology, industrial products and services, and private equity sectors.

For more information about OC&C Strategy Consultants, please visit https://www.occstrategy.com

ABOUT ASP

Founded by Jeremy Barker, Maurice Violani and Mark Blackwell, Australian Strategy Partners works with companies and investors, tackling complex strategic challenges to enable confident investment decisions. We are experts on strategy, growth, commercial & technology diligence, and advising software enabled business models across a broad range of industry sectors.

For more information about Australian Strategy Partners, please visit https://www.australianstrategypartners.com.au

