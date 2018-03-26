OCC Hosts California Workshop for Board Directors and Bank Management

The Building Blocks: Keys to Success for Directors and Senior Management workshop combines lectures, discussion, and exercises to provide practical information on the roles and responsibilities of board participation. Taught by seasoned OCC supervision staff, the workshop focuses on duties and core responsibilities of directors and management, discusses major laws and regulations, and increases familiarity with the examination process.

The workshop fee is $99. Participants receive course materials, assorted supervisory publications, and a Dictionary of Banking Terms. The workshop is limited to the first 35 registrants.

The workshops are two of the 25 offered nationwide to enhance and expand the skills of national community bank and federal savings association directors. To register for this workshop, visit www.occ.gov/occworkshops.

