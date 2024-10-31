Occupancy Sensor Market worth $5.20 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=3859894

Occupancy Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 2.75 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 5.20 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Operation, Connectivity, Technology, Installation and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of awareness regarding occupancy sensor Key Market Opportunities Government initiatives for green buildings is creating an opportunity Key Market Drivers Increasing popularity of lighting controllers in smart homes to drive demand

The 180-360°segment is expected to grow fastest in forecast period.

The 180-360°is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period due to its ability to provide full monitoring and detection capabilities in larger and more complex spaces. These sensors can cover expansive areas without having to take multiple units in open areas, such as open office layouts, large conference rooms, and industrial environments. With the trend of open plan designs in workplaces and a need for efficient solutions in energy management, sensors to detect occupancy across wider angles are becoming increasingly in demand.

The commercial segment is dominating in occupancy sensor market.

The commercial sector dominates the market of occupancy sensors, primarily due to the need for energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and enhanced operational management. It is estimated that a substantial number of commercial buildings- offices, retail, and hotels- use occupancy sensors to avoid energy wastage by controlling lighting and HVAC through occupancy levels. This saves considerable amounts of money, and also sees organizations come under energy regulations and sustainability goals. On the other hand, the growing number of smart buildings and automation in the commercial sector gives a boost to the demand for occupancy sensors since they easily integrate with building management systems.

US in the North America region to dominate the occupancy sensor market during the forecast period.

The US dominates the North American occupancy sensor industry mainly due to the factors such as advanced technological infrastructure, an emphasis on energy efficiency, and widely practiced smart building practice. Energy-saving initiatives are spurred by the government and other regulatory agencies in the United States and encourage businesses and homeowners to invest in smart technology aimed at enhancing energy management. Major players in the occupancy sensor industry have also made huge investments in research and development for driving innovation and product offerings in the market.

Key players

The occupancy sensor companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Legrand (France), Johnson Controls Inc (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc (US), Schneider Electric (France), Acuity Brands Inc (US), Signify Holding (Netherland), Hubbell (US), Leviton Manufacturing Co., Ltd., (US), and Lutron Electronics Co Ltd (US) are some of the key players in the occupancy sensor market.

