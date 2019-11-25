Occupancy Sensors: Worldwide Industry Insights and Forecast 2019-2024
Nov 25, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Occupancy Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global occupancy sensor market reached a value of US$ 2.02 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.84 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024.
The growing demand for energy-efficient devices, along with the cost-effectiveness of these sensors, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Occupancy sensors play an essential role in minimizing energy consumption and assist in reducing light pollution created in both indoor and outdoor spaces.
Furthermore, the development of smart cities is another major growth-inducing factor. These sensors are utilized with intelligent parking solutions to check the status of each parking space and manage traffic congestion effectively. Additionally, rising awareness of energy-saving systems has enhanced the adoption of these sensors for accurate movement detection and reliable triggering. For instance, vending machines equipped with passive infrared sensors light up only when a customer is standing or waving in front of the panel.
Moreover, technological advancements in micro-phonics, image processing and intelligent occupancy sensors are positively impacting the growth of the market. Other factors creating a positive outlook for the industry include rising disposable incomes and growing urbanization across the globe, coupled with the favorable government initiatives to encourage energy efficiency.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Honeywell International, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Acuity Brands, Leviton Manufacturing, Pammvi Group, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hubbell Building Automation, Texas Instruments, Johnson Controls, Lutron Electronics, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How has the global occupancy sensor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global occupancy sensor industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the network type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the building type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the coverage area?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global occupancy sensor industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global occupancy sensor industry?
- What is the structure of the global occupancy sensor industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global occupancy sensor industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Occupancy Sensor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Network Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Building Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Coverage Area
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Network Type
6.1 Wired
6.2 Wireless
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Passive Infrared
7.2 Ultrasonic
7.3 Dual Technology
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Building Type
8.1 Residential
8.2 Commercial
9 Market Breakup by Coverage Area
9.1 Less Than 89 Degree
9.2 90 Degree-179 Degree
9.3 180 Degree-360 Degree
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Lighting Control
10.2 HVAC
10.3 Security Surveillance
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Honeywell International
16.3.2 Eaton Corporation
16.3.3 Schneider Electric
16.3.4 Legrand
16.3.5 Acuity Brands
16.3.6 Leviton Manufacturing
16.3.7 Pammvi Group
16.3.8 General Electric
16.3.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16.3.10 Hubbell Building Automation
16.3.11 Texas Instruments
16.3.12 Johnson Controls
16.3.13 Lutron Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyte3l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article