OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH PHYSICIAN URGES CHICAGOANS TO WEAR MASKS/GET VACCINATED

Dr. David Fletcher, Public Health Expert Illinois says only 20 percent of adults are vaccinated

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more people back at work and in close quarters, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is urging patients to continue taking precautions for COVID-19 and not let their guard down. David Fletcher M.D., public health specialist and CEO of SafeWorks Illinois, advises individuals and companies to take measures to prevent the spread of viruses and bacterial-related illnesses over the winter months.

"The latest variant, JN.1, is highly contagious and is driving transmissions, but the newest booster is helping to prevent the spread," Dr. Fletcher says. "Yet only 20 percent of adults have received the latest vaccine. It's important to get vaccinated -- especially high-risk patients who have underlying health conditions or are immunosuppressed."

Because of the uptick in respiratory illnesses, most hospitals nationwide have reinstituted mask mandates. The Illinois Department of Public Health has advised hospitals to step up safety and prevention efforts, and Rush University Medical Center and Cook County Health have called for masking of patients and medical professionals.

Dr. Fletcher provided some easy tips on how to prevent the spread of illnesses in the office or crowded spaces:

Wear a well-fitted mask – preferably N95 -- when among people in confined areas.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds.

Keep a small bottle of hand sanitizer at your workstation.

Avoiding touching your face.

Stay home if you have symptoms and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Do not share cups or eating utensils with others.

Clean or disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, elevator buttons and phones.

David Fletcher, M.D.

In addition to being the Medical Director and CEO of SafeWorks Illinois, Champaign, IL, Dr. David Fletcher is board-certified in occupational and preventive medicine, a certified Medical Review Officer (MRO), a certified Substance Abuse Professional (SAP), and a Senior Federal Aviation Administration Examiner. He also is a safety consultant guiding companies on injury prevention in the workplace. He has served as a medical expert witness for over 35 years.

SafeWorks Illinois

SafeWorks Illinois offers worker's compensation, occupational health services and corporate programs to create safe, drug-free businesses and industries. The company's goal is to promote safety and wellness in the workplace.

