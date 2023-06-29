Occupational Therapy Software Market to grow by USD 87,435.59 thousand between 2022 to 2027; Growth opportunities led by Axis Teletherapy and Baylaan Technologies Inc- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the occupational therapy software market, 2022-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 87,435.59 thousand, at a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increased preference for online services is a key factor driving market growth. The primary factor driving the growth is the rising adoption of broadband expansion in the market. Online therapy and treatment services are getting popular among consumers. Thus, the patient can easily consult the doctor without physically visiting their clinics. Furthermore, the increasing consumer demand for customized occupational therapy software is due to the high penetration of smartphones among consumers. Many vendors such as WebPT Inc., Practice Pro, ClinicSource, Fusion Web Clinic Inc., SimplePractice LLC, and Care Patron Ltd. are providing occupational therapy software in the market. They offer various audio-visual and textual content compatible with smartphone devices. Hence, the expansion of Internet services is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Occupational Therapy Software Market

Occupational Therapy Software Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Occupational Therapy Software Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Axis Teletherapy, Baylaan Technologies Inc, Care Patron Ltd., ClinicSource, coreplus.com.au Pty Ltd., Fusion Web Clinic Inc., Global Payments Inc., Halaxy Pty Ltd., Nookal Pty Ltd., Practice Pro, Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rehametrics, Rocket Thought Marketing Inc., SimplePractice LLC, SmartPT Online, Tebra Technologies Inc., TheraPlatform, TIS Intl USA Inc., WebPT Inc., and zHealth Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

Baylaan Technologies Inc - The company offers occupational therapy software such as Skedulex.

Care Patron Ltd. - The company offers occupational therapy software for treatment plans, medical documents, and online scheduling.

coreplus.com.au Pty Ltd. - The company offers occupational therapy software for therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Occupational Therapy Software Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The growing popularity of online health services is a major trend shaping the occupational therapy software market.

Phone, email, online chats, or videoconferencing are the medium through which these services are delivered.

The people who are living in remote locations are most benefited as they don't have to travel.

Furthermore, therapy sessions are conducted with the help of video calls.

Patients who cannot leave their homes due to illnesses, emergencies, or mobility issues also benefited from these online services.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Concerns related to low privacy are a significant challenge impeding the growth.

The patient data is collected with the help of GPS without the patient's consent as Direct patient input is required for active services.

Furthermore, the rapid increase in digitization of healthcare services poses several threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and patient data privacy.

Moreover, therapy centers, clinics, and hospitals offering occupational therapy software must register with the patient information to operate digitally.

The lack of a centralized structure for data storage in the healthcare sector is prone to cyberattacks.

Hence, privacy concerns among consumers are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Occupational Therapy Software Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Occupational Therapy Software Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Research Institutes

Type

Cloud-based



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. The specialists provide health care, wellness, prevention, and holistic roles. The patients become independent in daily life with the help of occupational services. The number of outpatient institutions providing hospitalization and occupational therapy is also growing. Software availability in ambulatory settings is expected to grow. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the growth is the presence of prominent market vendors in various countries, including the US and Canada. Various changes are being implemented by governments to improve access to occupational therapy software. For example, the MHPAEA mandates employers in the United States that provide mental health and addiction insurance to cover these diseases to the same degree as other medical conditions. Hence, these government implementations are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Occupational Therapy Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist occupational therapy software market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the occupational therapy software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the occupational therapy software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the occupational therapy software market, vendors

Occupational Therapy Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 87435.59 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axis Teletherapy, Baylaan Technologies Inc, Care Patron Ltd., ClinicSource, coreplus.com.au Pty Ltd., Fusion Web Clinic Inc., Global Payments Inc., Halaxy Pty Ltd., Nookal Pty Ltd., Practice Pro, Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rehametrics, Rocket Thought Marketing Inc., SimplePractice LLC, SmartPT Online, Tebra Technologies Inc., TheraPlatform, TIS Intl USA Inc., WebPT Inc., and zHealth Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

