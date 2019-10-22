Océ Colorado 1650 with UVgel 460 achieves GREENGUARD Gold Certification

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting the strictest chemical emission standards is crucial for printed products used indoors. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its new UVgel ink has achieved the highest level of GREENGUARD Gold Certification by the UL Environment, a worldwide leading safety and certification company.

UL Environment's GREENGUARD Certification Program requires that products meet some of the world's most rigorous standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for indoor environments. The Full GREENGUARD GOLD Certification indicates that the UVgel 460 ink lives up to UL Environment's most stringent criteria and safety considerations for chemical emissions.

"Canon is honored to be awarded the GREENGUARD Gold Certification by the UL Environment for Canon's UVgel 460 ink technology," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This recognition has confirmed that our goal to develop an environmentally conscience solution without compromising the speed, productivity or superb image quality of the Océ Colorado 1650 has been validated."

The UVgel technology is at the heart of the Océ Colorado 1650, 64" roll-to-roll printer. In addition to providing an excellent color gamut, outstanding color depth and detail, the unique inks also allow high-quality prints in fewer passes, with no drying time. The combination of the UV gel and the Océ FLXfinish provides a beautiful matte or gloss finishing that creates output extremely suitable for high-quality indoor settings. This combination, plus the limiting of chemical emissions is ideal for indoor printing in health-sensitive environments such as schools and hospitals.

