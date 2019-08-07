Océ ProStream Application From Canon Solutions America Receives Awards From Printing Industries America (PIA) And Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA)

Canon Solutions America's customer Specialty Print Communications (SPC), who printed the catalog, was awarded two honors from the PIA's Premier Print Awards , an annual global competition hosted by the PIA that recognizes the highest quality printed pieces in various categories. Out of 2,240 entries, the "ProStream Possibilities Media Catalog" received:

Award of Recognition Winner i n the Product Catalogs (4 or more colors, printers with 101 or more employees) category.

n the Product Catalogs (4 or more colors, printers with 101 or more employees) category. Certificate of Merit in the Other Special Finishing Techniques category.

In addition to this recognition, at the Great Lakes Graphics Association's 2019 Graphics Excellence Awards Celebrations, the "Océ ProStream Possibilities Media Catalog" was named Best of Category in the Product Catalogs (4 or more colors) category. The annual Graphics Excellence Awards recognize companies in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin for superior craftsmanship in the design, creation, and production of top-quality printed material produced for customers.

"This award-winning application demonstrates the many possibilities for the commercial print world with inkjet technology, and specifically the Océ ProStream," said Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions at Canon Solutions America. "We were excited to see how well this print sample fared in a contest that included both offset and other digitally printed applications. The catalog allows commercial printers to see for themselves that digitally printed samples match or exceed the quality of offset. We're thrilled that it's being recognized for what it's helping our customers achieve and we are grateful to Verso Corporation for supply the paper this application was printed on."

"This catalog shows the vast potential that this digital inkjet press provides in a print world dominated by litho," said Adam Lefebvre, President, Specialty Print Communications. "It's exciting to see the images come alive on different media, from postcards to high-end fashion catalogs. As an added bonus, the Océ ProStream allows us to turn jobs around very quickly. The press can run at maximum speeds and deliver the same high-quality images as other devices on the market do at slower speeds."

Additionally, the Océ ProStream was awarded a 2019 InterTech Technology Award from PIA. Ten technologies were selected by an independent panel of judges, out of a field of highly competitive submissions. Winning technologies were deemed to be truly innovative and are expected to advance the performance of the graphic communications industry.

"The judges commented on Océ ProStream's ability to print on commodity coated papers because of an innovative system that includes a new dryer designed from the ground up," stated Jim Workman, VP, Center for Technology & Research at PIA. "The judges were impressed with the print quality and the user testimonials. The technology demonstrates that production inkjet will replace offset volume."

Benefits of the Océ ProStream:

Prints up to 40% larger color gamut than offset to GRACoL 2013 Coated specification.

Prints on commodity Grade 3 coated sheets up to 12pt paper weight. Printers can run the same papers their customers are currently using without having to change papers of existing applications.

Delivers the superior print quality on commodity grade coated papers at full rated speed. There is no need to slow the press down to achieve the maximum image resolution and print quality.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact:

Canon Solutions America Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Stephanie Caro http://csa.canon.com 631-330-4432 For sales info/customer support: scaro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

