Océ Touchstone Dimensional Printing Software Delivers Simple Solutions and Improvement of Workflow

Utilizing the highly accurate ink drop placement and repetition provided by Océ Arizona UV curable flatbed printers, resourceful print providers have been able to print multiple layers of ink and produce dimensional effects ranging from common textures such as woodgrain to special effects such as varnish highlights, embossed type and logos, or even braille.

"Our commitment to our customers and the drive to expand our large format capabilities, has led to the development of the Océ Touchstone Dimensional Printing Software," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are thrilled to introduce this simple solution that will help print providers improve their workflow and create new possibilities for both their organizations and their customers."

Through Canon-created Adobe® CC Photoshop® and Illustrator® extensions, graphic designers can build the dimensional effects quickly and easily, preview and refine these effects on screen, and then export the file as a single PDF file that can be sent to an Océ Touchstone enabled print provider for final print production.

To help streamline the process on the print production side, Canon worked closely with graphics RIP provider ONYX®, a Canon group company, to marry the patented Océ ALPS (Advanced Layer Printing System) technology with a special ONYX Thrive printer driver so that the RIP could now interpret the height map contained within the PDF, convert that data into separate print layers and send it to the Océ Arizona printer as a single batch file containing all the layers in the correct print sequence. This provides the print provider with a familiar print workflow where they can print the entire job essentially with one push of the print button. Carriage height adjustment is automated and the multiple layers can be left to print unattended, thus enabling print providers to make additional revenue after business hours.



The commercially licensed Océ Touchstone software is offered exclusively by Canon Solutions America and available now. The software requires ONYX Thrive 12.2 or a newer edition and an Océ Arizona 1260, 1280, or 2200 series printer to use. The Adobe CC Océ Extensions are available for both Microsoft Windows and Mac® OS operating systems.

