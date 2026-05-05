Ocean 5 Strategies Sponsors AFCEA NOVA Student IT Day at Space Force IT Day 2026

Second-year sponsorship underscores Ocean 5's commitment to inspiring the next generation of STEM and national security technology leaders.

HERNDON, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean 5 Strategies, a growth-driven marketing agency specializing in B2B and B2G (GovCon) sectors across the DMV region, announced it will once again sponsor the Student IT Program at AFCEA NOVA's Space Force IT Day. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Chantilly, Virginia.

Ocean 5 Strategies Sponsors AFCEA NOVA Student IT Day for a second year.

The Student IT Day program is designed to connect middle and high school students who have an interest in STEM, information technology, and national security with senior Space Force leaders, chief information officers, technologists, and potential mentors and employers. Last year, students participated in hands-on activities where they designed, built, and tested their own robots.

This sponsorship reflects one of Ocean 5's core values, adding value to the lives of the people it touches, and aligns with the company's broader mission to invest in the future of the technology workforce.

"Ocean 5 is, once again, thrilled to partner with AFCEA NOVA to support Student IT Day and inspire young minds to pursue careers in STEM. By investing in education and providing opportunities for students to connect with industry leaders, we can help kids succeed and build a strong, innovative workforce for the future."

Simon Turner, CEO, Ocean 5 Strategies

About Space Force IT Day 2026

AFCEA NOVA's Space Force IT Day 2026 is themed "From Infrastructure to Impact: Delivering Digital Combat Power." This one-day conference brings together government, military, and industry leaders to discuss how the U.S. Space Force leverages information technology—with sessions focused on cybersecurity, mission innovation, digital transformation, and emerging technologies.

For more information about Space Force IT Day 2026, visit: https://afceanova.swoogo.com/spaceforceitday2026

About Ocean 5 Strategies

Ocean 5 Strategies is a growth-driven marketing agency helping companies in cybersecurity, IT, software, engineering, and other technology-forward industries achieve their growth goals through Growth-Driven Marketing™ strategies. The agency drives ROI through its proprietary SWIM® (Strategy With Implementation and Measurement®) methodology. By aligning marketing investments with business objectives, Ocean 5 delivers digital transformation programs that drive revenue growth.

About AFCEA NOVA

AFCEA NOVA is a chapter of AFCEA International, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing knowledge and innovation in communications, IT, intelligence, and security. AFCEA NOVA provides a collaborative forum for professionals across government, industry, and academia, and supports STEM education through scholarships, grants, and outreach programs.

SOURCE Ocean 5 Strategies