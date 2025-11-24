OCEAN CASINO RESORT CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNUAL "SEASON OF GIVING" CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Holiday Season Giving Initiative Culminates Resort's Year-Long "Ocean Cares" Philanthropic Effort Totaling Over $280,000 in Giving and More than 750 Volunteer Hours

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is once again embracing the spirit of generosity through Ocean Cares' "Season of Giving," an annual initiative dedicated to uplifting and supporting those most in need throughout Atlantic City and the greater South Jersey community during the months of November and December.

Now in its fifth year, Season of Giving unites Ocean team members, guests, and community partners in a shared mission to make the holiday season brighter for those facing hardship, through charitable giving, volunteer efforts, and festive events for those in need.

"Our team takes great pride in giving back to the community that supports us year-round through Ocean Cares," said Bill Callahan, General Manager of Ocean Casino Resort. "Our giving campaign culminates in the Season of Giving, one of our most meaningful traditions. It allows us to connect with incredible local organizations that make a lasting impact and share the joy of the season in a way that reflects Ocean's values."

Ocean launched its Season of Giving this month by celebrating local families, beginning with a special event with the South Jersey Field of Dreams on November 21. Thirteen families were welcomed to Santa's Hideaway Adventure for festive photos and personalized gifts. Other giving initiatives this month will include:

Serving Thanksgiving lunch at Adelaide's Place and donating holiday food essentials for No1Hungry in Egg Harbor City.

Providing 200 turkeys to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (with the Casino Association of New Jersey) and donating $12,000 to be directed to the FoodBank's emergency response fund.

Offering ShopRite gift cards to Atlantic Cape Community College students visiting the on-campus food pantry.

Contributing $12,000 to Sister Jean's Kitchen and Pantry to purchase proteins for the month of November, which will be distributed to 1,000 families visiting the pantry weekly and used to prepare meals in the kitchen to serve 200 daily meals.

In December, Ocean continues its community giving efforts through a variety of volunteer projects and donation drives, including:

Offering two charitable holiday ornaments: the Ocean Cares Teal Globe Ornament, with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, and the Ocean x MudGirls Ceramic Ornament, created with Atlantic City–based MudGirls to support their mission of empowering disadvantaged women through ceramic arts. Both ornaments are available at select Ocean outlets and online at shopoceanac.com .

. Delivering stuffed bear and blanket bundles to patients in AtlantiCare's Pediatric Unit.

Supporting The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program and hosting craft and cookie-baking activities for local families and youth organizations.

Organizing toy, winter accessories, and blessing bag drives to benefit Angels in Motion and others in need.

Complementing efforts with direct donations to additional nonprofit organizations serving the Atlantic City area, including AC Rescue Mission, Avanzar, Atlantic County Toys for Kids, Arc of Atlantic County, St. Joseph's Shelter, and CASA.

The Season of Giving marks the culmination of Ocean Casino Resort's ongoing community outreach and charitable work throughout the year. In 2025, Ocean contributed more than $239,000 in monetary donations through its Ocean Cares philanthropic initiative. Along with Season of Giving, Ocean's total giving is expected to exceed $280,000 by year's end.

In addition to financial giving, the resort provided non-monetary donations such as food, cots and essential supplies to local homeless shelters, community facilities and schools. Ocean team members also dedicated over 750 volunteer hours through its corporate social responsibility programs and awarded five $1,000 scholarships to Atlantic County high school students.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2023" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , & TikTok .

