OCEAN CASINO RESORT TO GO FOR THE GOLD WITH POP UP 'MEDAL BAR' HOSTED BY THREE-TIME OLYMPIAN DOMINIQUE DAWES

Summer Games Pop-Up Experience with Themed Cocktails, Festive Décor & Social Moments; Grand Opening Friday, June 28th

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort today announced the opening of Medal Bar: The Summer Games Pop Up Experience, located at 1927 Lounge on the casino floor across from The Gallery. Medal Bar's opening ceremony will take place on Friday, June 28th hosted by Gold Medal Winning Gymnast, and member of Team USA's Magnificent Seven, Dominique Dawes.

Medal Bar: The Summer Games Pop-Up Experience

"We are so excited to embrace this celebratory global event as only Ocean can," said Kelly Burke, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Ocean Casino Resort. "From specialty themed cocktails and décor to iconic athletes and gaming activations; Medal Bar will be a must-see destination for our guests this summer."

Located at 1927 Lounge, Medal Bar will offer an international flair with Americana spirit and a nod to the host country (Paris). Social moments and nostalgia will abound throughout the venue where guests can go for the gold in a myriad of ways including sipping worldly drinks and flights, playing games, cheering on their favorite athlete and more. The festivities kick off on Friday, June 28th with an appearance by Olympic Gold Medal Winning Gymnast Dominique Dawes and will extend through Labor Day Weekend. Normal operating hours will be Thursday and Friday, 5pm to 12am, Saturday, 3pm to 1am and Sunday, 5pm to 12am. Medal Bar will be open daily from Friday, July 26th through Sunday, August 11th showcasing all of the thrilling events and competitions.

Guests can also celebrate the start of summer with the 3rd annual North Beach Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, June 28th at 9:30pm. The demonstration, in partnership with Fireworks by Grucci, will showcase a dazzling ocean-front fireworks display presented by North Beach Atlantic City with several viewing locations including The Park and the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. The event will be open to the public.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2023" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok.

