OCEAN Earns SOC 2 Type 1 Attestation, Validating Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Reliability

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mummolin, Inc. today announced that its subsidiary, OCEAN, the world's first fully transparent and permissionless Bitcoin mining pool, has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 examination. The attestation, conducted by independent auditor AARC-360, affirms that OCEAN's security and availability controls meet the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

This achievement validates OCEAN's robust internal controls and provides institutional miners and hosting partners with trusted, third-party verification of the pool's operational integrity. The SOC 2 framework is a widely recognized benchmark for managing customer data, confirming that a company's systems are designed to protect against unauthorized access and ensure reliability.

"Security and reliability are foundational to everything we build at OCEAN," said Mark Artymko, President. "Completing this rigorous, months-long audit demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing our partners with enterprise-grade infrastructure. This attestation gives them the verified assurance they need to mine with confidence."

Backed by Jack Dorsey and led by longtime Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr, OCEAN is dedicated to strengthening Bitcoin's decentralization. For institutional clients, adherence to stringent compliance standards is a critical requirement for managing risk.

"Our customers operate at a scale where security isn't just a feature, it's a prerequisite," said Ian Northon, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification formally demonstrates that our platform is secure by design, from its network architecture to its oper ational controls, ensuring the resilience and integrity our customers demand."

Christopher Sabella, Head of Project Engineering, Virtualization, and AI, and the SOC 2 Technical Lead, added: "Security is something engineered, not assumed. Every control, from the network architecture to our real-time monitoring, is built to defend our system's availability and integrity." OCEAN will soon begin the SOC 2 Type 2 observation period, with the next report anticipated in Q2 2026.

The SOC 2 Type 1 report is available to customers and qualified partners under NDA upon request to [email protected].

About Mummolin, Inc.

Mummolin, Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin OCEAN LLC, operator of the OCEAN mining pool. Focused on building transparent and decentralizedBitcoin infrastructure, Mummolin advances open, permissionless systems that return power to individual miners and strengthen Bitcoin's foundational principles. Learn more at ocean.xyz or follow @OCEAN_MINING.

Contact:[email protected] or 307-222-3486

