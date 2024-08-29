Ocean Fathoms Announces Strategic Partnership with the City of Coos Bay for Patented Ocean-Aged Wine Cellar

COOS BAY, Ore., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Fathoms, the original ocean-aged wine where every bottle becomes One of One, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the City of Coos Bay, Oregon, to establish its newest state-of-the-art ocean-aged wine cellar in the pristine waters off Oregon's scenic coastline. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of wine aging, combining the natural beauty and ideal conditions of the Pacific Ocean with Ocean Fathoms' innovative, patented process.

What sets Ocean Fathoms apart is not just the unparalleled quality of the wine but the one-of-a-kind experience it offers. As the wine matures beneath the sea, each bottle becomes a unique masterpiece, naturally adorned with gorgeous ocean fauna—no two bottles are the same, making each one a true "One of One."

"Our ocean cellar, permitted and strategically located in Coos Bay, OR, provides the ideal conditions for aging wine—perfect temperature, no oxygen, no UV light contamination, depth/pressure, and the constant ocean current slowly churns the wine in each bottle," said Chris Cuvelier, CEO of Ocean Fathoms. "Our patented process generates a galvanic current that interacts with the wine bottles, transforming the wine in ways that traditional cellars simply cannot replicate. When all these elements align, something magical happens."

This partnership with the City of Coos Bay represents a beautiful symbiosis with the ocean, exemplifying our commitment to environmental stewardship. We are deeply dedicated to preserving the pristine waters and vibrant marine life of the Pacific. Our entire process has been rigorously tested and refined under the close supervision of Padre & Associates to ensure it meets the highest environmental standards. The journey begins in the rich waters of Coos Bay, Oregon, where the ocean's natural conditions create the ideal environment for our patented ocean-aging process. As the wine rests beneath the waves, it evolves into a refined, smooth, and vibrant wine that any connoisseur would believe had been aging for a decade.

"Oregon is rapidly becoming a hub for wine innovation, and Coos Bay area stands at the forefront of this exciting movement," said Mayor Joe Benetti of Coos Bay. "We are delighted to welcome Ocean Fathoms to our area. Their innovative approach to winemaking is a perfect fit for our community, which has long been a gateway for exploration and discovery. This partnership will benefit the city economically and support Coos Bay's area as a leader in the global wine industry."

The Port of Coos Bay also recognizes the strategic importance of this partnership. "Ocean Fathoms' decision to establish their ocean wine cellar here underscores the vital role of Coos Bay in both maritime and economic innovation," said Lanelle Comstock, CEO of the Port of Coos Bay. "We are excited about the opportunities this brings for our region and look forward to supporting this groundbreaking venture."

State Senator David Brock Smith, a strong advocate for Oregon's agricultural, wine and innovation sectors, also expressed his support. "Oregon has always been at the forefront of innovation, especially in the wine industry. The partnership between Ocean Fathoms and the City of Coos Bay is a shining example of how creative thinking and collaboration can drive economic growth and reinforce our state's position as a leader in the global market. I'm proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing its success."

The Ocean Fathoms ocean-aged wine cellar in Coos Bay, promising to bring a new dimension to wine aging and offering a unique experience to wine enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

About Ocean Fathoms

Ocean Fathoms is the original ocean-aged wine brand, dedicated to creating extraordinary wines through a revolutionary, patented aging process beneath the ocean's surface. We are committed to environmental stewardship and transparency, ensuring that our unique process honors the ocean while delivering exceptional wines that are truly One of One.

