Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn Receive Forbes Travel Guide's Five-Star Recognition

Ocean House is Named One of Only 14 Triple Five-Star Hotels in the World

WATCH HILL, R.I., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide, the global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas today announced that Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn, both located on the scenic Rhode Island coast, have received Five-Star recognitions, Forbes' highest ranking for hotels.

In addition to the Five-Star rating for hotel accommodations, Forbes also released that Ocean House received Five Stars for the Ocean & Harvest Spa and for COAST, the hotel's fine dining restaurant.

With this 2023 announcement, Ocean House is one of only 14 hotels in the world to be a triple Forbes Five-Star property.

As the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, Forbes Travel Guide's professional inspectors evaluate properties based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service. Forbes Travel Guide helps discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences.

"We are honored to have the distinction of 20 combined stars for both Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn," said Dant Hirsh, president and managing director of Ocean House Collection. "This international recognition is a result of our team's passion and commitment to the delivery of extraordinary service to our guests," added Hirsch.

Ocean House Collection is the curator of New England's most exceptional luxury hotels, restaurants and residences. All properties are in South County, Rhode Island, a magical seaside community that has been a treasured New England resort getaway since the early 19th century. Located on a vast expanse of the Atlantic, beautiful sand beaches and crystal waters set the scene for an array of seaside activities and relaxation. Miles of endless shoreline provide access to inlets and coves to explore and breathtaking sunsets to savor.

The Ocean House Collection portfolio includes Ocean House, the internationally-known luxury oceanfront hotel with an award-winning spa, restaurants and activities; Weekapaug Inn, a charming, historic Inn in a beautiful natural setting that has been named the #1 hotel in the Northeast by Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards; Watch Hill Inn, the family-forward property in the center of Watch Hill Village; and the newly expanded Cottage Collection, featuring private residences, providing luxury conveniences, added privacy and the exclusive amenities of an Ocean House stay.

All Ocean House Collection overnight guests enjoy exceptional amenities including private beach access, complimentary educational opportunities including croquet, wine and culinary classes, naturalist activities and memorable dining.

For reservations and information, visit www.oceanhouseri.com, www.weekapauginn.com, www.watchhillinn.com or call 855.892.4572.

Ocean House

Weekapaug Inn

Ocean & Harvest Spa at Ocean House

COAST Restaurant

