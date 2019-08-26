Ocean House Announces New Art Series

WATCH HILL, R.I., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Ocean House, the award-winning resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island today announced a new art program, "In Conversation with Stephen Lash," a series of art talks and presentations for guests and the community.

In related news, Ocean House named Lash, who serves as chairman emeritus of Christie's Americas, as Advisor on the Arts. In his new role, Lash will help grow the property's art program by bringing in top personalities and speakers.

First Event to be Held This August 31

The first "In Conversation with Stephen Lash" will be held on Saturday, August 31 from 4-6 pm and will feature property owners Charles and Deborah Royce, who will talk about the extensive art collection at the Ocean House and how it was acquired. The property has received global recognition for its collection of more than 250 pieces of work including those by Ludwig Bemelmans, French artist SEM, also known as Georges Goursat, Howard Chandler Christy. Garrett Price and other notable artists.

Ocean House's Commitment to the Arts

In addition to the property's permanent collection and this new art series, Ocean House has an extensive list of art programming led by Lisa Szaro, director of art education. Activities include the successful Artisan in Residence series, educational events, classes and workshops, plein air artist receptions, seasonal exhibits and galleries, and private tours. Ocean House will also unveil a new museum quality self-guided audio tour of its permanent art collection, later this Fall.

According to Daniel Hostettler, president and group managing director of Ocean House Management Collection, the parent company for Ocean House, the addition of Lash further elevates the property's art offerings, and provides a new level of programming for guests and local residents. "Our goal is to create extraordinary experiences that foster creativity and enhance knowledge while giving individuals added pleasure in their Ocean House visit," said Hostettler.

Ocean House's programs compliment public interest in the arts. According to a survey from Americans for the Arts, 72 percent of participants said they enjoyed the arts in "non-art" venues, and 69 percent of the adult population believe the arts "lift them up beyond everyday experiences."

About Stephen S. Lash

Lash who is chairman emeritus of Christie's Americas, previously served as chairman for more than a decade. He joined Christie's in 1976 and has been involved in many historic and record setting auctions. He is a trustee of the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University and New York Landmarks Conservancy, where he was chair for several years. He served on the board of the Preservation League of New York State and the co-chair of the Maritime Visiting Committee at the Peabody Essex Museum. Lash was the founder and first president of the Ocean Liner Museum, now part of the South Street Seaport. He received his bachelor's degree from Yale and his MBA from Columbia Business School. He and his wife Wendy Lehman Lash live in New York and spend summers in nearby Stonington, CT.

Individuals interested in attending the August 31 event and complimentary wine and cheese reception can visit www.oceanhouseevents.com or call 401.584.7000.

About Ocean House

The Ocean House, one of New England's grand hotels, re-opened its doors in June 2010 after a $140 million historic rebuild and restoration. The 150-year-old property, originally built just after the Civil War, is perched high on the bluffs in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Guests enjoy views of the Atlantic Ocean, Montauk and Block Island from the resort's 49 guestrooms and 19 signature suites. Farm-to-table casual and fine dining, the 12,000-square-foot OH! Spa and more than 10,000 square feet of event space make the Ocean House ideal for mid-week business retreats, close-to-home family vacations, weekend luxury escapes and destination weddings.

Ocean House is part of Ocean House Management Collection, and is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive collection of more than 500 of the finest hotels and gourmet restaurants in 60 countries that has set the standard for excellence in hospitality. This stately property is the only AAA Five-Diamond resort in Rhode Island, for accommodations and dining. For more information visit www.oceanhouseri.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laurie Hobbs at lhobbs@oceanhouser.com

401-584-7014

DIRECTOR OF ART EDUCATION:

Lisa Szaro at lszaro@oceanhouseri.com

SOURCE Ocean House

Related Links

http://www.oceanhouseri.com

