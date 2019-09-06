Ocean House Announces Selection of New Artisans in Residence

WATCH HILL, R.I., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Ocean House , the award-winning resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island today announced the selection of seven notable artisans for its 2019-2020 Artisan in Residence Program.

Ocean House created its Artisan in Residence Program to celebrate the arts, foster creativity and offer hands-on education for guests of all ages. The program features some of the best talent in New England and in the country. Artisans are featured at workshops and presentations for a weekend-long series of events, hosted in the School House Cottage, which was originally built in 1852 and beautifully restored.

"We're proud to continue the Ocean House's Artisan in Residence program as a result of a successful first year. It is an exciting way to support and showcase the arts while giving guests and local residents a unique memory of our destination," said Daniel Hostettler, President and Group Managing Director of Ocean House Management Collection. "Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the creative process and build a personal connection with artists they may not ordinarily have met."

Seven artisans were selected for this program based on their unique artistry and technique, and their ability to create interesting educational sessions for guests. Artists and dates include:

Dora Szekely , Jewelry Designer – September 13-16

Dora will share her jewelry making knowledge and explain how she uses ethically sourced metals and handpicked gemstones. She will also teach guests how to create custom earrings.

Dora will share her jewelry making knowledge and explain how she uses ethically sourced metals and handpicked gemstones. She will also teach guests how to create custom earrings. Lara Henderson – Book Maker and Book Arts – October 11-13

A printmaker, designer and educator, Lara crafts beautiful, hand sewn books. Her workshop will focus on the creation of a folded book and sewn books, perfect for journaling or for sketches.

A printmaker, designer and educator, Lara crafts beautiful, hand sewn books. Her workshop will focus on the creation of a folded book and sewn books, perfect for journaling or for sketches. Jessica Meyrowitz – Knitting – November 8-10

Jessica's skills as a professional knitter comes at a perfect time with cooler temperatures in Fall and during the Veterans Day weekend. Guests can learn about Jessica's unique pieces, and during the workshop create a custom keepsake of their own.

Jessica's skills as a professional knitter comes at a perfect time with cooler temperatures in Fall and during the Veterans Day weekend. Guests can learn about Jessica's unique pieces, and during the workshop create a custom keepsake of their own. Jillian Barber , Ceramic Sculptor – January 18-20

During the Martin Luther King holiday weekend in January, Jillian Barber will showcase her work and teach participants how to make their own whimsical ceramic mask or sea creatures to take home.

During the Martin Luther King holiday weekend in January, Jillian Barber will showcase her work and teach participants how to make their own whimsical ceramic mask or sea creatures to take home. Amy Potter – Floral Design – February 14-16

Just in time for Valentines Day Weekend, Amy will help guests build the perfect floral design for any occasion. Guests can also see Amy's spirited designs from weddings and birthdays.

Just in time for Valentines Day Weekend, Amy will help guests build the perfect floral design for any occasion. Guests can also see Amy's spirited designs from weddings and birthdays. Dennis Waring – Harp Building – March 20-23

Individuals can build their own wooden harp to take home and learn about the magic of this special instrument from Dennis, who is not only an instrument maker, but also an educator and performer.

Individuals can build their own wooden harp to take home and learn about the magic of this special instrument from Dennis, who is not only an instrument maker, but also an educator and performer. Mark Perry – Wood Sculptor – April 17-20

Guests can learn from Mark, an award-winning wood sculptor whose pieces are displayed in the Weekapaug Inn and other notable locations. During his workshop, participants will create a custom wooden sculpture to take home.

During each Artisan in Residence weekend, Ocean House's featured artist will host a Friday evening reception in Ocean House; a Saturday workshop; a complimentary Sunday morning coffee; and a complimentary "Up Close and Personal" presentation, wine and cheese reception on Sunday to close the weekend's events.

In related news, Ocean House will soon unveil a museum quality, self guided art audio tour of its private art collection. The Artisan in Residence program is part of Ocean House Management Collection's larger commitment to the community and the arts. Since the property's historic rebuild and opening, thousands of guests and community members have enjoyed art and programming at the Ocean House and its sister property Weekapaug Inn.

Inspired by the generosity of Ocean House Management Collection Founders Charles and Deborah Royce and their passion for the arts, Ocean House programs include complimentary educational events, summer weekend plein air artist receptions, seasonal exhibits and galleries, art classes, and permanent collections of more than 250 works from the 19th century through the 1990s.

Local residents and overnight guests interested in learning more information or reserving their place at an Artist in Residence event, can visit www.oceanhouseevents.com.

About Ocean House

The Ocean House, one of New England's last grand hotels, re-opened its doors in June 2010 after a $140 million historic rebuild and restoration. Originally built just after the Civil War, the property is perched high on the bluffs in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Guests enjoy views of the Atlantic Ocean, Montauk and Block Island from the resort's 49 guestrooms and 19 signature suites. Farm-to-table casual and fine dining, the 12,000-square-foot OH! Spa and more than 10,000 square feet of event space make the Ocean House ideal for mid-week business retreats, close-to-home family vacations, weekend luxury escapes and destination weddings. Ocean House is part of Ocean House Management Collection, and is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive collection of more than 500 of the finest hotels and gourmet restaurants in 60 countries that has set the standard for excellence in hospitality. This stately property is the only AAA Five-Diamond resort in Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.oceanhouseri.com or call 401-584-7000.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laurie Hobbs at lhobbs@oceanhouser.com

401-584-7014

DIRECTOR OF ART EDUCATION:

Lisa Szaro at lzaro@oceanhouseri.com

SOURCE Ocean House

Related Links

http://www.oceanhouseri.com

