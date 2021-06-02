Ocean House Collection, New England's Leading Hotel Group Names Dant Hirsch President And Managing Director

WATCH HILL, R.I., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House Collection, New England's leading luxury hospitality brand, today announced the appointment of Dant Hirsch as President and Managing Director.

Ocean House Collection was founded by Charles and Deborah Royce in 2010 with the redevelopment of Ocean House, a Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel, now one of only 14 properties in the world to have that designation. Today, the organization consists of some of the most prestigious properties in the world, also including the Forbes Five-Star Weekapaug Inn.

"Dant has the leadership track record, the creativity and the vision to successfully lead this extraordinary collection of properties and our associates," said Charles and Deborah Royce. "His understanding of the luxury hotel industry enables him to provide a strategic direction for our capable team members, create exceptional and innovative experiences for our guests, serve our local community, and help position the organization for the future."

Hirsch comes to Ocean House Collection from Six Senses Hotels Resorts and Spas where he was General Manager of the New York property, leading the development of luxury guest rooms, condominiums, a membership club and food and beverage concepts. With extensive experience in luxury, Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond properties, Hirsch served as General Manager at The Dominick in New York and Faena Miami Beach. He was also Regional General Manager of the Americas for COMO Hotels and Resorts, where he led the multimillion-dollar renovation and repositioning of Parrot Cay, the 1,000-acre resort property in the Turks and Caicos. Earlier in his career, he was Hotel Manager and Director of Operations for St. Regis Hotels and Resorts in Miami and Kauai. In addition, he served in leadership positions at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota and Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Resort in British Colombia.

Hirsch received his bachelor's degree from Penn State University, where he was a Schreyer Scholar. He also holds a higher education certificate from Cornell University.

"I am excited and proud to be part of this esteemed hospitality organization," said Hirsch. "I look forward to carrying on the tradition of service excellence, creativity, and the positive connection the Ocean House organization has with the local community."

Hirsch will officially begin at Ocean House Collection on June 16. He and his wife Ana Maria and son Hayden will reside in the Westerly area.

About Ocean House Collection

Ocean House Collection is the curator of some of the most exceptional luxury hotels, resorts, restaurants and residences in the world. The collection is defined by its philosophy to provide extraordinary experiences to discerning travelers and the collection's award-winning properties offer inspiring amenities and creative connections to culinary, nature, art, design and wellness. The organization was founded in 2010 with the redevelopment of Ocean House, a Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel, one of only 14 in the world. Featuring three Relais & Châteaux hotels, the portfolio today includes: Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, RI; Forbes Five-Star Weekapaug Inn (WeekapaugInn.com) in Westerly, RI; Inn at Hastings Park (InnatHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Mass.; and Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, RI (PreserveSportingClub.com).

