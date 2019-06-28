Ocean House Management Collection and Lilly Pulitzer Announce this Summer's Most Colorful Collaboration in Watch Hill Style

WATCH HILL, R.I., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House Management Collection and leading resort wear brand Lilly Pulitzer announce a collaboration including a special seaside lunch event and a getaway package in the scenic town of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

To celebrate summer and this collaboration, the AAA Five-Diamond Ocean House will host "The Love of Lilly" luncheon and fashion show on Friday, July 19.

The event is a vibrant celebration of designer brand Lilly Pulitzer. Guests will enjoy an afternoon reception followed by a three-course seated luncheon, and fashion show of the season's releases from Lilly Pulitzer.

The luncheon event will include Champagne provided by Veuve Clicquot, and Lilly inspired cocktails "Lilly's Lemonade" with KEEL Vodka. The Lilly Pulitzer fashion show will feature bold and bright Lilly Pulitzer outfits modeled by East Coast based influencers such as fashion icon Avril Graham, regional magazine executive Caroline Maynard and other women leaders.

Guests who attend will have the opportunity to participate in a random drawing for luxury prizes, including a Barton & Gray Yacht Cruise (value of $3,500), a $500 Lilly Pulitzer Gift Certificate, a magnum of Veuve Clicquot (value of $175) and a two-night stay in the four level Tower Suite at Ocean House (value of $5,200). Dumont Jets will also provide complimentary valet parking.

Hosted by Ocean House proprietor Deborah Royce and The Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, to help children and families in need in the local community.

In related news, Ocean House Management Collection announced a special Lilly Pulitzer inspired overnight package at the historic and nationally acclaimed Watch Hill Inn . Guests who reserve two consecutive nights and a qualified stay at Watch Hill Inn now through the end of the season will receive a $100 gift card for use at the Watch Hill Lilly Pulitzer store.

Watch Hill Inn is a treasured destination because of its contemporary and comfortable accommodations with fully equipped kitchens, a historic seaside allure, modern conveniences, chic décor and beautiful setting. What makes the property even more special is that Watch Hill Inn is the home of the first Lilly Pulitzer Suite in the country, and today it is one of the most requested accommodations in the area. While staying at the Watch Hill Inn, enjoy the perks of an OHM Collection Hotel including Forbes Five – Star OH! Spa, 10 dining outlets across all three properties, endless recreational activities, complimentary bonuses, and a beautiful and private Atlantic Ocean beach with crystal clear blue water.

About Ocean House Management

Since the redevelopment of the AAA Five-Diamond Ocean House in 2010, Ocean House Management, LLC has grown from a single luxury hotel to a collection of some of the most prestigious hotel properties in New England. Each hotel is an award-winning destination, with its own name and personality. Ocean House Management Collection is comprised of Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, Rhode Island; the Weekapaug Inn (WeekapaugInn.com) in Westerly, Rhode Island and now The Inn at Hastings Park (InnAtHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Massachusetts. Visit OHMCollection.com for details.

To reserve a seat at the Love of Lilly Luncheon visit www.oceanhouseevents.com or call 888.974.7613

For information about the Lilly Pulitzer Suite, Watch Hill Inn and the special promotion, visit www.WatchHillInn.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Hobbs

lhobbs@oceanhouseri.com

401.584.7014

SOURCE Ocean House