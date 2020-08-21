Ocean House Management Collection Offers Micro-Weddings at the Award-Winning Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn and The Preserve Sporting Club

WATCH HILL, R.I., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House Management (OHM), New England's leading luxury hospitality brand, has announced its new micro-wedding packages, providing couples with memorable alternatives for ceremonies amidst the pandemic and current social distancing guidelines.

Ocean House Management has thoughtfully curated packages for its Rhode Island properties, including Ocean House in Watch Hill, Weekapaug Inn in Weekapaug and the new Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond. Each destination offers intimate ceremonies for up to 10 people with an officiant, bridal bouquet and groom's boutonnière, champagne toast and cheese board, and one hour of photography.

At the triple five-star Ocean House on the scenic Atlantic coast, micro-wedding ceremonies will be held in the venue's Herb Garden with panoramic ocean views. Seven miles up the coast, the collection's award-winning Weekapaug Inn is offering a similar experience on the property's waterfront Guest Lawn.

OHM's newest addition, Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, is offering micro-weddings at its picturesque Waterfall Garden. Located on more than 3,500 acres of protected land, this Rhode Island resort is a scenic four-season destination that has more than 20 amenities for overnight guests including hiking, biking, a zipline, rock-climbing wall, an 18-hole Par-3 golf course, 41 clay sporting stations, swimming and tennis.

All micro-weddings are designed to provide memorable guest experiences that combine the beauty of each property with creative, luxury solutions. Prices start at $2,000 at the Preserve Sporting Club; $3,000 at Weekapaug Inn; and $3,500 at Ocean House, Sundays through Wednesdays through October 31, 2020.

If couples are interested in other types of small celebrations, property experts can provide options at different prices, suitable for individual needs. In fact, next month the collection will celebrate the opening of the new Pavilion at Weekapaug Inn, a stunning new venue with beautiful water views, perfect for fresh air, small and socially distant events.

In related news, Ocean House Management Collection continues its OH Well program, a collection of safety measures for guests and associates extending from arrival to departure. The OH Well program was developed based on information from leading authorities in health and epidemiology, state and government guidelines. The program includes added processes for all areas of the hotels, beyond the properties' meticulous five-star standards.

For information, visit OceanHouseWeddings.com (401.584-7250); or PreserveSportingClub.com (401.539.4653 Ex. 115).

About Ocean House Management

Since the redevelopment of the Forbes triple Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Ocean House in 2010, Ocean House Management, LLC has grown from a single luxury hotel to a collection of some of the most prestigious hotel properties in New England. Each hotel is an award-winning destination, with its own name and personality. Ocean House Management Collection is comprised of Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, Rhode Island; the Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, Rhode Island, the Inn at Hastings Park (InnatHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Massachusetts and now the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island (PreserveSportingClub.com). For additional information, visit OHMCollection.com or follow the destinations on social media @oceanhouseri, @weekapauginn @innathastingsoark and @preservesportingclub.

SOURCE Ocean House Collection