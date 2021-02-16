Ocean House Management Collection Receives Forbes Travel Guide's Service Visionary Star Award

WATCH HILL, R.I., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 2021 Star Awards, Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today announced Ocean House Management (OHM) Collection as the recipient of the Service Visionary Star Award.

Ocean House Management is a curator of New England's most exceptional luxury hotels, restaurants and residences. The portfolio includes the Forbes triple five-star Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, RI; the Forbes five-star Weekapaug Inn (WeekapaugInn.com) in Westerly, RI; Inn at Hastings Park (InnatHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Mass.; and Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, RI (PreserveSportingClub.com).

Service innovation has always been a hallmark of OHM. Last year when trends revealed that Covid-19 would significantly impact the public along with the travel and hospitality industry, OHM took a forward-thinking and leadership position, reimagined its services, and applied creativity and innovation to its processes.

For example, the OHM team developed timely research-based initiatives including its clever OH Well program for each property, with health and safety protocols and procedures from the time of guests' reservation and arrival to departure.

OHM also reimagined amenities and services that enhanced guest experiences. Concepts included the Ferrari-red Ocean House "Bar Mobile" with room-to-room delivery of cocktails to provide alternatives to bar closures; the creation of personalized and touchless family-style picnic dinners delivered anywhere on properties; the addition of private cooking and wine classes and Weekapaug Inn's naturalist excursions; the creation of new culinary outlets including the Inn at Hastings Park's Whispering Angel Culinary Garden and the expansion of Ocean House's Fondue Village; and the transformation of events like micro-weddings and longstanding traditions like 4th of July and other treasured celebrations, into Covid-safe, enjoyable experiences.

In related news, Ocean House Management Collection was also selected by FTG as one of five finalists for the Philanthropic Star award, for its thoughtful assistance to the community and associates, including the deployment of the OHM Food Truck, Off the Menu, as well as financial support to help provide food and resources to people who needed it most.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service. Alongside its yearly list of Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended properties, FTG created special awards, to honor those who particularly shined during the pandemic. FTG received hundreds of entries and narrowed each category to five finalists. An executive panel then chose the winners.

According to Daniel Hostettler, president and group managing director of Ocean House Management, the hotel collection's goal is to serve others including its guests, communities and associates in a meaningful way. "We are honored that Forbes Travel Guide recognized our efforts and the extraordinary work of our employees," said Hostettler.

"During a most challenging year for the hospitality industry, brands like OHM not only persevered, they made a significant impact on guests and their communities," says Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

About Ocean House Management

Ocean House Management, LLC is a curator of New England's most exceptional luxury hotels, restaurants and residences. An exclusive hospitality management company, OHM is defined by its philosophy to provide extraordinary experiences to discerning travelers. The collection's award-winning properties offer inspiring amenities and creative connections to culinary, nature, art, design and wellness. OHM was founded in 2010 with the redevelopment of Ocean House, a Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel -- one of only 13 in the world. Featuring three Relais & Châteaux hotels, the portfolio includes: Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, RI; Forbes Five-Star Weekapaug Inn (WeekapaugInn.com) in Westerly, RI; Inn at Hastings Park (InnatHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Mass.; and Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, RI (PreserveSportingClub.com). For more information, visit OHMCollection.com

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Hobbs

[email protected]

Office: 401.584.7014

SOURCE Ocean House Management Collection