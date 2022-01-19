OCEAN HOUSE, WEEKAPAUG INN AND THE PRESERVE SPORTING CLUB IN RHODE ISLAND ANNOUNCE ULTIMATE VALENTINE'S DAY ESCAPES

WATCH HILL, R.I., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic New England destination hotels, Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn and Preserve Sporting Club & Residences announced lavish, romantic Valentine's Day packages for 2022, for loved ones to enjoy a memorable celebration together with no expenses spared. Whether it's the ultimate full French-inspired American love affair on the Atlantic Coast, a one-of-a-kind sporting adventure, a romantic trip with a four-legged friend, an artistic interlude, or the chance to tie the knot or renew one's vows, each of these packages will ignite romantic spark, without having to leave the country.

A FRENCH-AMERICAN LOVE AFFAIR AT OCEAN HOUSE – $120,439

Experience romance at its peak on the Atlantic Coast with an unforgettable four-day, three-night luxurious Valentine's Day package at the award-winning Ocean House, with private jet transfers. Package includes:

Two five-hour Private Light Jet Cards with Amalfi Jets, including catering on board, to use on roundtrip flights to the Westerly, Rhode Island airport and additional flights in the future for up to 12 months

airport and additional flights in the future for up to 12 months A three-night stay for two in an Ocean View Terrace Suite

A private dining experience at the new French-inspired Gondola Village

A 60-minute 'Time Together' massage at the OH! Spa

Daily in-room breakfast for two including Veuve Clicquot mimosas

A bottle of Veuve Clicquot Cave Privée 1982 Champagne

Matching set of his & hers Cartier watches

A set of his & hers Louis Vuitton coats

coats A beautiful LeCreuset 10 inch cast iron signature braiser (similar to the one used in Gondola Village) to take home

A box of Jacques Torres chocolate truffles

chocolate truffles Additional lunches and dinners for two on property

ADVENTURES IN LOVE AT THE PRESERVE SPORTING CLUB & RESIDENCES – $197,020

An experience for true lovers of the outdoors and adventure at Rhode Island's luxury sporting club, The Preserve. Package includes:

Private jet transfer from New York City or Boston

or A two-night stay for two in a luxury suite in the new Hilltop Lodge

A romantic dinner for two, in the creative destination that resembles a real life Hobbit House

Private Safari Tent experience with scotch, cigars and s'mores

90-minute massage for two at the new OH! Spa at The Preserve

A choice of three private outdoor adventures, including: fly-fishing, clay shooting, biking, hiking and zip-lining

A 2022 Land Rover Defender 4D Sport Utility delivered to the Hilltop Lodge Suite for use on property, and to enjoy at home afterwards

Sunset couples' buggy ride with Champagne at the Equestrian Center

Private fireworks display à deux

'PET PARENTS' FALL INN LOVE AT WEEKAPAUG INN – $24,398

Couples who can't bear to leave behind their furry friend can enjoy a special Valentine's Day break with a one-of-a-kind package at the waterfront Weekapaug Inn, where their pet gets to join in all the fun. Package includes:

Three-night stay for two people and their pet(s) in the Great Egret Suite at Weekapaug Inn

A special dining experience for two at The Restaurant, as well as in-room dining for the couple's four-legged friend

A sunrise guided nature walk on the beach, followed by private beach breakfast experience – pets welcome

Luxury pet amenity including a cashmere coat and leather collar

A pet bed and customized toys

A $10,000 donation to the ASPCA

donation to the ASPCA A day trip to Ocean House for a private jazz brunch and couples' experience at OH! Spa, couple to be chauffeured and pet will have a private sitter

AN ARTISTIC INTERLUDE AT OCEAN HOUSE – $25,900

For art aficionados, Ocean House provides the perfect setting for an artistic Valentine's vacation, with special workshops and classes tailored to every artist's desires. Package includes:

A two-night stay in the Tower Suite at Ocean House

A private tour of Ocean House's art collection

A private watercolor class for two with Ocean House's Director of Art Education

A private chocolate sculpture class with Chef Maya Hayes , known for her chocolate wizardry

, known for her chocolate wizardry Dinner for two with grand wine pairing at COAST, Ocean House's five-star restaurant

A $10,000 credit towards the purchase of art from Ocean House's seasonal gallery

credit towards the purchase of art from Ocean House's seasonal gallery A custom couples' portrait commissioned by one of Ocean House's Artisans in Residence

RENT THE RESORT AND REKINDLE THE ROMANCE. A WEDDING OR VOW RENEWAL CEREMONY – $122,107

To reach the pinnacle of romance, Weekapaug Inn offers a private waterfront setting for the most idyllic wedding or renewal of vows ceremony, with dining and accommodations available for all the couple's loved ones to attend. Package includes:

A two-night stay in a Carriage House Suite for the happy couple

An overnight stay in 33 additional guest rooms for the couple's friends and family

Intimate wedding or vow renewal ceremony at the Meeting House, including a four-course reception dinner for up to 70 guests

Exclusive access to on-site wedding planner to help with all event coordination, invitations, and decorations

A guided, private nature walk with the resident naturalist, where the couple can plant a sapling together that they can revisit year after year in love

His & hers Jonne Amaya vow renewal rings, made sustainably and inspired by nature

vow renewal rings, made sustainably and inspired by nature In-suite breakfast for the couple featuring Louis Roederer Champagne mimosas

mimosas Breakfast for one day for additional guests

A two-hour photoshoot with Blueflash Photography on the special day

All properties have safety protocols in place as part of the Ocean House Collection's OH Well program.

These extraordinary packages are valid during the month of February, based on availability. Reservations for each of these special packages are based on availability and need to be made a minimum of 14 days in advance. Other restrictions apply.

Traditional overnight packages including a bed & breakfast packages, other seasonal offers and standard overnight rates are available at OceanHouseRI.com, WeekapaugInn.com and PreserveSportingClub.com.

Individuals interested in these special Valentines packages, or other options including dining and overnight accommodations can call (+1) 888 974 7613.

About The Destination Properties

Ocean House

Nestled on the scenic Atlantic coast in Rhode Island, Ocean House has been named one of the "World's Best Hotels and Resorts" by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast, Fodor's and other notable organizations. Originally built just after the Civil War, Ocean House is perched high on the bluffs in the charming seaside Watch Hill village. The property re-opened its doors after a $140 million rebuild and restoration in June 2010. Today, guests enjoy waterfront views from the resort's 49 guestrooms and 20 signature suites. Farm-to-table casual and fine dining, the 12,000-square-foot OH! Spa and more than 10,000 square feet of event space make the Ocean House ideal for midweek business retreats, close-to-home family vacations, weekend luxury escapes and destination weddings. Ocean House is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive collection of fine hotels and gourmet restaurants in 60 countries that has set the standard for excellence in hospitality. This stately property is one of only 14 hotels in the world to receive triple five stars from Forbes Travel Guide for accommodations, dining and the award-winning spa.

Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is an award-winning, Forbes Five-Star historic inn, named one of the "Best Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure and one of the "Most Charming Hotels" by Reader's Digest. A member of Relais & Chateaux, the property is a natural gem that is nestled on the scenic Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach. Guests can enjoy 31 guest rooms including four two-bedroom Signature Suites, a new MeetingHouse with retractable windows, sweeping waterfront views, an outdoor pool and access to a private community beach. The property's dedicated on-staff Naturalist helps guests discover and engage with their surroundings, with guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. As part of the Ocean House Collection, guests enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and Ocean House, making the Weekapaug Inn ideal for business retreats, family vacations and weekend escapes.

The Preserve Sporting Club

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind retreat for outdoor enthusiasts. Located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI, the four-season upscale property offers activities for all ages. Highlights include an 18-hole executive par 3 golf course, tennis on clay and grass courts, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing and kayaking, as well as a rock climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. Preserve is home to the nation's premier shooting sports facility, with upland hunting and 19-station, 12-station and two world-renowned heated five-station sporting clay courses. The Range is an underground facility with the longest indoor automated shooting range in the United States, and 3-D archery. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, cozy cabins and Hilltop Lodge, with 18 signature suites and a 12,000 square-foot spa. In the Main Lodge, Double Barrel Kitchen serves seasonal ingredients and specials. Preserve Sporting Club is also home to the internationally acclaimed Maker's Mark House and the Safari Tent Experience, featuring Laphroaig Scotch Whiskey. Distinct venues are available for special events, meetings and celebrations.

