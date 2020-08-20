Ocean Insight Announces Dr. Michael Edwards as New President

"Michael Edwards brings to Ocean Insight his strong experience in leading and growing technology-based companies," said Tim Prestidge, Divisional Chief Executive at Halma plc, the parent company of Ocean Insight. "Michael has a passion for leadership, team-building and talent development, with experience in biotechnology and other application areas of interest to Ocean Insight customers."

Dr. Edwards has more than two decades of experience in corporate leadership at major science and technology businesses, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich and Heraeus Materials Technology. Most recently, Edwards was CEO of Applikon Biotechnology, North America, where he achieved double-digit revenue growth in delivering advanced bioreactor systems to the pharmaceutical industry. Edwards also has experience in international management and has published numerous articles on business and leadership.

Edwards has a Bachelor of Science from Clark Atlanta University and a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He also holds a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology, and a doctorate in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

"I am excited to be offered the privilege of leading Ocean Insight," said Edwards. "There is clear alignment between Ocean's purpose and my passion for applying technology to improve lives, and for developing talent. I look forward to contributing, and to continuing to collaborate with our science, research and industry customers around the world."

Ocean Insight is the Applied Spectral Knowledge company. We partner with customers to unlock the unknown, leveraging the power of light to build a safer, cleaner, healthier world. Our modular spectrometers, multispectral sensors and fiber optic accessories comprise a flexible toolkit for experimentation and discovery. Ocean Insight has locations throughout the United States, Europe, India and China. The company is a subsidiary of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies. Halma is a FTSE 100 company (LSE: HLMA) with over 6,300 employees in more than 40 subsidiaries worldwide. Ocean Insight is part of Halma's Environmental and Analysis sector, which focuses on products and technologies for analysis in environmental safety and life sciences markets.

SOURCE Ocean Insight

