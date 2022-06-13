Ocean Insight Expands its Rochester, N.Y., Facility

Ocean Insight is nearly doubling the size of its engineering, production and support facility in Rochester, N.Y. Tweet this

"The reimagined Rochester facility will allow us to better accommodate our growing Applied Systems business and preserve business efficiency for customers by streamlining our development engineering and operations functions," said Dr. Michael Edwards, President of Ocean Insight. "The deep technical resources of the Rochester area combined with a diverse, technically skilled community make it another great location for Ocean Insight."

The Rochester facility expansion is one of several steps Ocean Insight has taken recently to expand its spectral engineering and production capabilities and strengthen its portfolio of photonics products, application expertise and customer support. Earlier this year, Ocean Insight acquired International Light Technologies, a leading producer of light measurement and detection systems. And in 2020, the company relocated its headquarters and operations to a 52,000-square-foot facility in Orlando, Fla., another U.S. photonics hub.

To learn more, screen the video at https://youtu.be/OZa-ZDZjA6o, visit OceanInsight.com or contact [email protected] or +1 727-733-2447.

SOURCE Ocean Insight