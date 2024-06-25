Ocean-Inspired Fashion for Spring/Summer 2024 from Avantika Malhotra

The collection has won two awards at the Muse Design Awards for runway collection and prêt-a-porter and the silver award for womenswear at the International Design Awards, reflecting its quality, innovation, and impact in the fashion industry. Since its debut, the SS24 collection has consistently been in high demand, with stylists frequently pulling pieces for various occasions and editorials.

Malhotra's SS24 collection, a ready-to-wear interpretation of her previous avant-garde work 'Whispers in the Current' , showcases her ability to transform concept-driven collections into ready-to-wear. Notably, 'Whispers in the Current' garnered significant acclaim, winning eight awards, including a NY Product Design Award for 'designs for social impact'.

The collection's dynamic colour palette is inspired by the ocean, incorporating blues, purples, and bright yellows in flowing, sheer fabrics and unique print designs. Sublimation prints, inspired by sand markings from tidal movements, add depth and visual interest to the garments.

Intricate cut-outs and textural contrasts between crepe and organza highlight natural silhouettes, creating a sense of floating fabric that echoes the fluidity of water.

Malhotra explains, "I wanted to capture the intrigue and curiosity of the beauty you find within something unknown, blurring the lines between what is real and a reflection".

Inspired by underwater landscapes and yellow diving boats from her childhood, the collection reimagines classic pieces with a modern feel. The runway presentation, complemented by music from DUST ULTRA, was described by fashion critics and audiences as refreshing and invigorating.

The collection, manufactured entirely in New York City's Garment District using responsibly sourced materials, underscores Malhotra's commitment to local, ethical production and sustainability.

The collection is ready for stylist pull requests. For custom enquiries, contact [email protected] and visit avantikamalhotra.com for more information.

SOURCE Avantika Malhotra