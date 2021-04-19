Ocean Mist® Farms Launches Annual Gold Standard Artichoke Promotion

With this promotion, Ocean Mist Farms highlights their artichoke expertise to assure shoppers are aware of what goes into the Gold Standard distinction as well as shine a light on the phenomenal nutritional qualities of fresh artichokes and the value they bring.

"In the midst of an uncertain year, we are proud to share our Gold Standard artichokes," said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. "Ocean Mist Farms artichokes are THE Gold Standard for superior immune boosting nutrition and eating experience with a rich heart and meaty leaved petals."

Artichokes contain vital nutrients and a long list of health benefits, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Particularly high in folate and vitamins C and K, they also supply important minerals, such as magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and iron.

For nearly 100 years, Ocean Mist Farms has cultivated artichokes in California and has harnessed the expertise to claim the Gold Standard distinction. This legacy and experience are defined by Ocean Mist Farms' experienced harvesting teams know the exact time to harvest an artichoke for a superior shelf-life and eating experience.

Ocean Mist Farms works with chefs and influencers to create simple artichoke recipes and cooking class videos that align with today's diet trends, and offers the most extensive content collection for artichoke recipes and how-to videos on their website. Gold Standard artichokes are also easier to prepare than you think – Ocean Mist Farms provides quick and easy prep solutions so you can enjoy faster!

Shoppers can find Ocean Mist Farms' Gold Standard artichokes at their local grocery store with the help of the new store locator tool found on www.oceanmist.com.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

