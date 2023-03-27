Ocean Outdoor and SmartMedia Technologies enter exclusive partnership to power OOH brand experiences

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium digital out of home (DOOH) media owner Ocean Outdoor has announced an exclusive partnership with the Web3 engagement platform SmartMedia Technologies (SMT).

The collaboration allows Ocean to leverage The SmartMedia Stack, SMT's self-serve, no-code, drag, drop and distribute studio, further elevating the connection between large format digital outdoor and mobile screens for brands seeking immersive audience experiences.

Using Ocean Labs' technology packages and fast wifi connections, outdoor audiences can connect to full motion screens via their mobile phones to access token powered games, either collecting objects in real time or using their handsets to control different objects to receive a branded or personalised NFT (non-fungible token), powered by SMT.

Once collected, these tokens are then added to virtual wallets to be redeemed for prizes, samples or offers either immediately at the point of play, in store or online as part of advertising promotions.

Catherine Morgan, managing director of Ocean Labs, said: "The opportunity to host seamless easy to access memorable experiences on Ocean screens which respond in real time to individual interactions is clearly a winning formula for brands looking to build engagement and loyalty out of home. Working with SMT, we will also look to extend real world OOH interactions into Web3 virtual experiences, allowing players to redeem their virtual tokens in other realms."

The partnership follows the success of Lacoste Heroes, Coty's experiential fragrance sampling and pop-up at Westfield London. The activation was the centrepiece for a nationwide virtual treasure hunt in which Coty offered 120,000 NFTs for collection via an AR game accessed through QR codes on Ocean's wider DOOH network.

The campaign delivered impressive results attracting 92,000 total unique visitors and 34,600 AR game users. Some 24,012 gifts were redeemed, with 49% of players redeeming their free sample through the AR experience against a benchmark of 35%. 23,837 users opted-in to e-marketing.

Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies, said: "Pairing SmartMedia Technologies' enterprise engagement platform with Ocean Outdoor's market-leading screen offerings enables us to bring yet another revolutionary new layer of interactivity and attribution to our client's campaigns."

"Our mobile experiences enable marketers to seize the decisive moment they capture a consumer's attention with an eye-catching social media campaign, QR code on their packaging or an unmissable offer on Ocean Outdoor's OOH screens and immediately drive them into highly engaging activations that surprise, delight and captivate. We're excited to continue working with Ocean Outdoor supercharging dwell time and brand affinity through our powerful DTC offerings, which deliver unparalleled attribution, first party data capture and ROI for our partners."

About Ocean Outdoor

A partner company of Atairos, the independent strategic investment company, Ocean Outdoor is the leading operator of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising across the UK, Northern and Continental Europe. The Group's network of 4,000+ screens covers seven countries and 351 cities, with its technological capabilities delivering the most impactful and measurable DOOH brand and advertising experiences.

Ocean's portfolio comprises of some of the most iconic locations including the Piccadilly Lights and the BFI IMAX and the company also works closely with high-profile landlords, including Landsec, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the BFI, Nuveen and the Canary Wharf Group, as well as major city councils on the development of its network.

To date the Group's growth has been driven by tender wins and the rollout of new locations, as well acquisitions that complement the existing portfolio. Since 2018, Ocean has completed seven acquisitions which has enabled it to expand its UK footprint into the Netherlands, the Nordics and Germany.

About SmartMedia Technologies

SmartMedia Technologies is the Enterprise Web3 engagement platform the future is being built on, making Web3 easy, safe and open for both users and Enterprise. The SmartMedia Stack, including its self-serve, no-code, drag and drop studio, enables creators to design and distribute tokens, 2-click web3 wallets, and spatial web experiences by leveraging the scale and reach of its Web3-enabled programmatic media platform. SmartMedia Technologies' end-to-end Web2-to-Web3 platform drives gamified engagement, acquisition and loyalty across a digital and mobile-first audience - ultimately delivering better business outcomes. https://smartmediatech.io



