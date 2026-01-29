Ocean Prime Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence with Bold Growth Plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is poised to celebrate a milestone year for its nationally acclaimed fine-dining brand Ocean Prime, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2026; and the concept stands ready for aggressive growth over the next five years.

A map of Ocean Prime locations across the United States

Founded in 2006, Ocean Prime has become synonymous with elevated hospitality, exceptional cuisine and unforgettable dining experiences. Even amid economic challenges, the brand continues to thrive, driven by a commitment to ongoing culinary innovation, CMR's renowned associate-first culture and an unwavering focus on raving fan satisfaction.

"Ocean Prime has grown from a single location in Columbus into a nationally celebrated brand by staying true to our core values—exceptional food and service, genuine hospitality and a steadfast commitment to our associates," said CEO and Founder Cameron Mitchell. "As we celebrate 20 years, I'm incredibly proud of the team that has made Ocean Prime a leader in fine dining and excited for the next chapter of growth and innovation."

Vision for Growth

Ocean Prime's future includes strategic market expansion across the U.S., including opening its 21st location in Nashville in March 2026 at the vibrant Nashville Yards development. The brand currently spans 15 states across the U.S. as well as in D.C.

"We're always looking for vibrant markets where Ocean Prime can thrive, and Nashville is a perfect example of that," said Steve Weis, VP of Development. "With each new location, we aim to bring our elevated experience to more guests while thoughtfully expanding into communities that align well with the brand. The future holds exciting growth possibilities, nationally and even internationally."

Other potential U.S. markets being explored for the brand's expansion include Houston, TX; southeast Florida (West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Miami); Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC and northern Virginia. In addition to these priority markets, CMR continues to evaluate and explore further market opportunities as they arise, in addition to international licensing opportunities that will engage new audiences around the globe. Overall, CMR hopes to open a total of 10 Ocean Prime locations over the next five years.

Furthermore, Ocean Prime is planning on launching a new guest loyalty and rewards program, designed to deepen engagement with its growing base of raving fans.

Strong Financial Outlook

As Ocean Prime enters its 20th year, the brand is projected to achieve $285 million in sales in 2026. With an Average Unit Volume (AUV) approaching $14 million across 21 units, Ocean Prime continues to outperform industry benchmarks, reinforcing its position as a top five restaurant brand in the country with strong, scalable growth potential.

CMR Key Accomplishments in 2025

Ocean Prime is the flagship national fine-dining concept for CMR, helping the restaurant group secure a spot as one of the top five Independent Restaurant Companies in America (per Nation's Restaurant News).

CMR celebrated numerous accomplishments this past year, including marking its 111th restaurant opening since 1993. This includes expanding concepts into Florida, which now makes up almost 25 percent of the revenue of the entire CMR portfolio. Florida brands include Prime Social Reserve, Ocean Prime, Del Mar and The Pearl. Last month (November), the company opened two new Florida locations: Del Mar in Fort Lauderdale and Prime Social Reserve in Naples. Looking ahead, CMR also plans to add the fourth location of Del Mar in West Palm Beach in March 2026.

Redefining Fine Dining

As a leader in the fine-dining genre, Ocean Prime is evolving to meet the tastes of both its loyal raving fans as well as a new generation of younger guests. This includes creative promotions, immersive dining experiences and menu enhancements that reflect modern preferences while maintaining the brand's high culinary standards.

The brand also upholds the highest standards in food and beverage with a specific focus on developing mouthwatering beef and seafood dishes. In addition, CMR is committed to enhancing the Ocean Prime wine and spirits program through the development of carefully curated lists, appealing promotions, partnerships and continuous education for sommeliers and beverage directors.

Associate-First Culture

At the heart of Ocean Prime's success is CMR's associate-first philosophy. The company remains deeply committed to the growth and development of its team, promoting from within, and identifying career pathways for new high school and college graduates. With a retention rate well above industry standards, CMR continues to influence the hospitality industry through its people-first approach. CMR is a significant economic driver in the markets in which it operates, supporting our six thousand hospitality jobs nationwide.

Community Engagement

Beyond its economic impact and focus on associate development, Ocean Prime is equally as dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves. Ocean Prime locations, like all CMR concepts, actively engage in local partnerships and philanthropic efforts.

Each Ocean Prime location is truly a reflection of the surrounding community and is intentionally designed to reflect the spirit of the city, combining sophisticated interiors with locally inspired elements like art installations and other creative projects.

Looking Ahead

As Ocean Prime enters its third decade, it remains focused on defining the value of the overall guest experience, from ambiance and service to culinary excellence. With bold plans for expansion, innovation and associate empowerment, Ocean Prime is poised to continue leading the way in modern fine dining.

Photos of Ocean Prime locations and architectural updates are linked here.

ABOUT CAMERON MITCHELL RESTAURANTS (CMR)

Founded by Cameron Mitchell in 1993, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, LLC (CMR) has built a diverse portfolio of varied concepts, ranging from multi-location upscale destinations to single neighborhood favorites. Today, CMR operates 51 restaurants company-wide under 20 different concepts, with 23 locations in Columbus, Ohio, including Budd Dairy Food Hall. In addition, Cameron Mitchell Premier Events, the premier catering and event planning company in central Ohio, oversees three venues in Columbus. The national Ocean Prime brand has 21 locations in 15 states plus the District of Columbia, with an upcoming location opening in Nashville, Tennessee in 2026. The Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern, a sister company of CMR, currently operates 17 locations in three states. CMR and the various concepts have received numerous culinary, leadership, entrepreneur, community service and readers' choice awards. For more information, visit CameronMitchell.com.

In October 2025, Cameron Mitchell was inducted into the Culinary Institute of America's Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors in the culinary world, recognizing his contributions and leadership in the industry. Additionally, the CIA dedicated the entrance gate to the Alumni Walk of Fame as Mitchell Gate, recognizing Mitchell's active support for the college.

As seen on CNN, Forbes and Smart Business, Mitchell shares his story and the wisdom he has gained through the years in his book 'Yes is the Answer. What is the Question?', available at ShopCameronMitchell.com

