OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS NOW OPEN ON THE LAS VEGAS STRIP

News provided by

Ocean Prime

21 Jun, 2023, 09:02 ET

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Invests Nearly $20 Million in First Ocean Prime in Las Vegas and 18th Ocean Prime Location Nationwide



LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) officially opens the nearly $20 million marquee restaurant Ocean Prime Las Vegas located at 63, centered on the bustling corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This is the 18th Ocean Prime location in the U.S. and will serve as the flagship boasting 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500 square-foot rooftop terrace, more than 400 total seats, three bars and three private dining rooms. This premier location is set four stories above the Las Vegas Strip and offers breathtaking views from the restaurant's outdoor terrace. Ocean Prime Las Vegas promises an unparalleled dining experience that blends extraordinary cuisine, genuine hospitality and captivating atmosphere.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas Now Open on the Las Vegas Strip located at 63 on the bustling corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave.
Ocean Prime Las Vegas offers weekday lunch and dinner nightly along with weekend brunch – guests can indulge on an impressive menu of seafood and prime cuts of steak, signature cocktails and a Wine Spectator-honored wine list. The Signature "smoking" shellfish tower is one of the most popular selections on the menu and all steak options are seasoned and broiled at 1,200 degrees for the perfect finish.

"As our team celebrates our 30th anniversary in the restaurant business, it gives us great pride to officially unveil our first restaurant in Las Vegas," said Cameron Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. "Ocean Prime Las Vegas offers a premier location at the epicenter of the Las Vegas Strip and features a spectacular design, we truly believe this flagship location will excite current Ocean Prime guests and entice new guests as well. We are thrilled to bring our philosophy of genuine hospitality from our esteemed group of associates to this iconic location."

Ocean Prime Las Vegas is designed by nationally recognized designer Karen Herold, Principal of Studio K. The restaurant design is inspired by the meeting of land and sea, from the lounge with soft wave elements, hues of the ocean and lighter tones to the main dining room with earthy hues intermixed with deep, dark blue shades of water. The outdoor terrace area is designed for guests to take in the energy and views of the Las Vegas Strip.

