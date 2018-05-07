Ocean Resort Casino Announces Opening Date

"We are thrilled to share this exciting news with you and would like to thank each and every one of you for being a part of the Ocean Resort Casino extended family and our debut in Atlantic City," said Bruce Deifik, the Chairman of AC Ocean Walk. "It was important for us to share this news with you directly, as the team here at Ocean, both as part of our family and as a part of the wonderful community that is Atlantic City that will continue to play an integral role in our future success. For that, we are extremely grateful to each of you."

The 6.4 million-square-foot Ocean Resort Casino has been undergoing a property refresh overall, as well as targeted updates or modifications to specific items in order to prepare additional spaces to house the expanded offering the property will provide when it opens this Summer. Further, the launch of the property as Ocean Resort Casino will include setting forth new policies, procedures, and ease of access features related to the guest experience, many of which were created with consideration of the items noted by the previous clientele of the property to be detractions to the overall experience being a prime focus to address. Since it was purchased in January, these projects have created 300 construction jobs and related positions at over 90 local companies. It is anticipated that by the time of opening, Ocean Resort Casino will have created 3,200 full time jobs. More information about job openings and hiring opportunities can be found at careers.theoceanac.com.

"We look forward to June 28 as the culmination of all of our planning and know that this will be a special day for Atlantic City as it turns the page on a new chapter of revitalization," said Frank Leone, CEO of Ocean Resort Casino. "Everyone has been so incredibly positive and supportive of the changes that have been discussed relative to the property and our team is committed to providing a tremendous customer experience for all of our guests. We cannot wait to reveal what we have been working on for them."

At opening, Ocean Resort Casino will feature a 138,000-square-foot casino, 160,000 square feet of indoor meeting and convention space with another 90,000 square feet of flexible outdoor special event space, six swimming pools, including a salt-water pool and an ocean-facing sun deck with luxury cabanas. The property will open with 16 different dining options from fine dining to casual venues, including the Ocean Buffet that will offer an extensive range of food and beverage options, and well known brands like Walhburgers. With a strong focus on the customer experience, Ocean Resort Casino will feature a wide variety of entertainment venues including the largest Topgolf Swing Suite, with 11 bays for general and programmed play, the renovated 5,500 seat Ovation Hall, day and nightclubs, a best-in-class sports book pending government approval and 70,000 square feet of retail space. The resort will include a 32,000-square-foot onsite location of exhale, Hyatt's newly acquired fitness and spa brand, which will feature 32 treatment rooms, a mind body studio and retail boutique.

Reservations are now available online at www.theoceanac.com and by calling 609-783-8000 or 866-50-OCEAN.

"Our team has been working diligently since we acquired the property in January and have put a great deal of time and effort into creating a truly unique and memorable destination guest experience. We think people will love what we have created through our partnerships with well-known brands such as Hyatt, Topgolf, Walhburgers and others that offer the best in quality dining, entertainment and hospitality," said Deifik.

OCEAN RESORT CASINO

As the tallest building in Atlantic City, the landmark Ocean Resort Casino will offer unparalleled ocean views in its 1,399 rooms and capture the essence of what draws people to this popular waterfront destination situated on 20 acres along the city's famed Boardwalk. In addition to its expansive hotel, casino and meeting space, Ocean Resort Casino will feature five swimming pools, including a saltwater pool, a cabana filled sun-deck and distinctive dining and entertainment venues. Ocean Resort Casino is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Portfolio and will include a 32,000 square-foot onsite exhale spa. Ocean Resort Casino is owned and operated by Ocean Walk LLC. For more information visit theoceanac.com.

