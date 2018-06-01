Ocean Resort Casino Offers Player Rewards Through Ocean Premier Membership Program

"Loyalty to our customers is paramount to our business philosophy and so we worked diligently to ensure that we put together a rewards program that we hope demonstrates that to our customer base. We designed the Ocean Premier program to set Ocean Resort Casino apart, ensuring our program would be competitive in the market and offer benefits that are not currently part of any other local casino loyalty program," said Frank Leone, CEO of Ocean Resort Casino.

The four tier levels, Blue, Gold, Platinum and Black will range from 0 to 2,999 to 75,000+ tier credits earned, with each tier providing new reward benefits to guests. At the Blue level, customers will receive mail offers, discount offerings at dining and retail establishments and will earn comps with an opportunity to earn 2x the comps every day simply by opting in at any rewards kiosk. All Ocean Premier members will receive discounted offerings from Ocean Resort Casino partners such as Hyatt, Topgolf Swing Suite and others. At the Gold level, that ranges from 3,000 to 14,999 tier credits, guests will receive all the Blue level rewards plus tier specific gifts and events, with the ability to use comp earnings over a six-month period and free bounce-back play.

"Our desire was to design a robust, tiered loyalty card program that rewarded all levels of players and ensured our loyal customers would feel included in our offerings and events. The Ocean Premier tier level approach gives us that flexibility and allows us to reward those loyal to Ocean Resort Casino with some truly special and unique offerings," said Leone.

At the Platinum tier which ranges from 15,000 to 74,999 tier credits, customers will receive all benefits of the Blue and Gold tiers in addition to room upgrades, automatic 2x comp opportunities every day, access to the Ocean Premier player's lounge, a priority line at the cage, complimentary show tickets and roll-over points. The Black level is for all players that reach 75,000+ tier credits and will be given full VIP treatment that includes all other tiers' reward benefits with the addition of Ocean Resort Casino's most personalized service. This includes complimentary suite upgrades, dedicated host, complimentary valet and self-parking, VIP hotel check-in, turndown service, complimentary players' lounge access and all hotel resort fees waived.

To sign up for the free Ocean Premier membership and for more information on Ocean Resort Casino visit www.theoceanac.com.

OCEAN RESORT CASINO

As the tallest building in Atlantic City, the landmark Ocean Resort Casino will offer unparalleled ocean views in its 1,399 rooms and capture the essence of what draws people to this popular waterfront destination situated on 20 acres along the city's famed Boardwalk. In addition to its expansive hotel, casino and meeting space, Ocean Resort Casino will feature five swimming pools, including a saltwater pool, a cabana filled sun-deck and distinctive dining and entertainment venues. Ocean Resort Casino is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Portfolio and will include a 32,000 square-foot onsite exhale spa. Ocean Resort Casino is owned and operated by Ocean Walk LLC. For more information visit theoceanac.com.

