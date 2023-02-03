Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival Celebrates 15 Years

OCEAN SHORES, Wash., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you love seafood, you won't want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates all things seafood. Admission is free.

The festival's signature Clam Chowder Contest will feature nine restaurants offering public tastings of their inspired recipes. Festival-goers can vote for their favorite chowder in the People's Choice category, and the winning chef will receive a $1,000 prize. Participation in the tasting requires on-site purchase of a $10.00 Tasting Passport.

For the second consecutive year, the Razor Clam and Seafood Festival is partnering with another beloved Northwest culinary event, the Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival. CrabFest organizers will bring their crab kettles, cooks and crew to Ocean Shores to serve-up dinners featuring fresh Dungeness crab from nearby Westport.

Dinners include a whole Dungeness crab (avg. 2lbs) served either warm or cold with herbed new potatoes and cole slaw. Tickets are $45 ($40 for active military and dependents) or $25 for half-crab dinners. Tickets should be purchased in advance to guarantee availability and price due to the volatility of the crab and seafood market. Crab dinners purchased during the festival weekend will be at market price while supplies last. Get your tickets now at: tourismoceanshores.com/razor-clam-and-seafood-festival. Tickets are refundable up to 10 days in advance.

Participants can enjoy everything from fresh crab shooters to Alaska scallops to wild salmon sandwiches and much more. Not a seafood fan? Not a problem! There will be something to delight every palate, including smash burgers and fries, Russian dumplings, crepes and other non-seafood dishes. Beverages include beer, wine, soft drinks and espresso.

A Crab Benedict Brunch will take place on Sunday from 10am-1pm. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at tourismoceanshores.com/razor-clam-and-seafood-festival.

Live music and artist booths will round out this culinary experience. Plenty of seating will be provided in a covered outdoor space and indoors.

