OCEAN SPRAY AND BRYAN CRANSTON UNVEIL CRANPUS IN "JUST ADD CRAN™, BEWARE OF CRANPUS"

A bold new chapter in Ocean Spray's Just Add Cran story, emphasizing how essential cranberries are to the holiday season

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranberry season just got a lot more dramatic. Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc ., the farmer-owned cooperative behind America's favorite holiday staple, is turning tradition on its head with: Just Add Cran, Beware of Cranpus.

Enter Cranpus: the mythical hoarder of cranberries, brought to life for the first time by Emmy®- and Tony®-Award winning actor Bryan Cranston. Featuring Bryan Cranston as Cranpus, a larger-than-life folklore figure who steals cranberries from holiday tables and celebrations everywhere. From festive gatherings to late-night celebrations, nothing is safe from his cranberry obsession. The result is a playful, cinematic reminder that cranberries are the essential staple of the holiday season. The story of Cranpus is revealed today with a 60-second film that depicts the antics of the cranberry-thieving character.

"We're going bigger and bolder than ever to remind everyone that cranberry is the heartbeat of the holidays," said Trinh Le, Vice President, USA Branded at Ocean Spray. "By creating Cranpus, we dramatize just how bland the season would be without it. And who better than Bryan Cranston, with his humor, range, and yes, his 'cran' name, to bring it to life?"

For Cranston, the partnership was personal. "All my life, I had the nickname, 'Cranny' or 'Cranman.' And on occasion, a friend will shout, 'Hey, Cranberry!'" said Bryan Cranston, of working on Ocean Spray's holiday campaign. "I was really excited to jump in and play with the Cranpus character for Ocean Spray. It was funny, festive, and honestly, delicious."

Ocean Spray is launching Just Add Cran, Beware of Cranpus across streaming TV and social media. But Cranpus won't stop there. Fans can expect mischievous moments to spill into digital channels, interactive social content, and even future surprises. "Ocean Spray has always been a brand that has prided itself on going against the norm, and this creative endeavor shows what happens when we bring that spirit into culture," said Eliza Sadler, Head of Brand Elevation for Ocean Spray. "By leaning into entertainment-style content and co-creating a story with Bryan Cranston, we're celebrating the essential role cranberry plays in a bold unforgettable way that goes beyond a traditional approach to advertising."

Just Add Cran, Beware of Cranpus, developed in partnership with creative agency Piggyback, marks the continued evolution of Ocean Spray's "Just Add Cran" platform, designed to showcase cranberries' versatility and cultural relevance. As the brand celebrates its grower-owners and the fruit that defines the holidays, Cranpus stands as the unforgettable reminder: don't let the season be robbed of cranberries.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold®.

