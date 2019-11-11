Ocean Spray Announces Partnership with HelloFresh to be Exclusive Dried Cranberry Provider in 2020

As part of the partnership between Ocean Spray and HelloFresh, home cooks will have the option to select recipes featuring dried cranberries and learn how to cook the nutritious ingredient in a variety of ways.

"As we look to highlight the versatility of the cranberry year-round across different occasions, a partnership with HelloFresh was a perfect fit," said Chris O'Connor, Vice President of Marketing at Ocean Spray. "With our dried cranberries being gluten-free and packed with antioxidants, we are proud to be partnering with a meal kit company that supports a well-balanced lifestyle."

The partnership begins in January 2020 and serves as a launchpad for future tech-focused retail partnerships for Ocean Spray. Looking forward, Ocean Spray hopes to continue to drive the versatility of the cranberry, advocating year-round health benefits of the superfruit.

"At HelloFresh, we give home cooks a rewarding cooking experience by offering delicious recipes that use only the highest quality ingredients," said Jens Reich, SVP of Marketing at HelloFresh. "We're excited to partner with Ocean Spray, an iconic brand comprised of family-owned farmers who share the same passion for sustainability, flavor and quality as we do."

Ocean Spray's cranberry sauce is also a featured ingredient in the wildly-popular HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box. The no-subscription-required box is available for order now with delivery beginning on November 12.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the leading global meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand and Sweden. HelloFresh delivered 69 million meals to 2.6 million active customers worldwide in Q3 2019 (July 1 - September 30, 2019). HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland and Copenhagen.

