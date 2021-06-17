Ocean Spray Appoints Celina Li as Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager, International & Ingredients

"Celina is a deeply experienced executive that has accelerated global consumer businesses through transformative strategy, category expansion, brand modernization, breakthrough innovation and geographic expansion. She brings an established track record of market-leading growth, which will be instrumental in guiding our global teams and executing strategy," said Tom Hayes, President and CEO.

Li comes to Ocean Spray from The Coca-Cola Company, where she served as Vice President & General Manager of Water, leading its multi-billion-dollar water portfolio (across DASANI, smartwater, and sparkling waters). Previously she served as the Vice President of Strategy & Insights, Coca-Cola Canada, and Group Director, vitaminwater.

"I'm honored to join Ocean Spray, a truly purpose-driven cooperative, and help realize the incredible potential to further expand our global footprint. We're going to reach new geographies, serve new consumers, bring innovative, nutritious products to families around the world, and build a sustainable growth platform for our more than 700 family-owned farms and future generations to come." Li noted.

Prior to Coca-Cola, Li was Global Director Stella Artois & Beyond Beer at Anheuser-Busch Inbev, held Gillette & Venus brand management roles at Procter & Gamble, and advised leading corporations and private equity firms on strategy and acquisitions with Bain & Co. Li earned a MBA from Harvard Business School and a master's degree and bachelor's degree from Shanghai Jiaotong University.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Related Links

www.oceanspray.com

