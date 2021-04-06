Ocean Spray Appoints Chief Commercial Officer, USA and Chief Human Resources Officer

Monisha Dabek is an accomplished executive and leader in the sales, brand marketing, P&L leadership, innovation and strategy arenas. She comes to Ocean Spray from Danone, where she most recently created and led the Enterprise Strategy & Innovation team. Her prior roles with Danone were centered in the brand marketing organization, spanning leadership positions in Plant Based Food & Beverage (Silk, SoDelicious), RTD Coffee (International Delight & Stok), and other portfolio brands. At Ocean Spray, Dabek now leads the cooperative's Sales, Marketing, Innovation, Consumer Insights and Public Relations as the owner of the P&L for the U.S. region.

"What a unique and exciting opportunity—to bring a team together that will collaboratively and strategically drive growth and prosperity for our family farmer-owners, ensuring the iconic Ocean Spray brand and cooperative continue to be vibrant for the next century," said Dabek.

Sarah Evans joins Ocean Spray after a nearly two-decade career leading human resources and talent organizations. Coming to Ocean Spray from Terminix, where she most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources, she led the HR organization that engaged a diverse workforce of more than 10,000 employees across both the Residential and Commercial divisions. While at Terminix, Evans also served as Vice President, Talent, where she had responsibility for Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, and Talent Development across the enterprise. Evans now leads Ocean Spray's global human resources team, which includes Talent Acquisition, Diversity & Inclusion, HR Business Partnership, Total Rewards, Organizational Development and Internal & Executive Communications.

Evans noted, "I am delighted to join this incredible team. Ocean Spray has such a rich history, but it also has an incredibly exciting and bright future. To make sure this cooperative continues to grow and evolve for our family farmer-owners, we will need committed, talented team members to lead the way."

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

