Ocean Spray Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. today announced that Daniel Cunha has joined the farmer-owned cooperative as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 11, 2019. Cunha joins Ocean Spray from Tangram Partners where he was a Co-Founder. Cunha brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, strategic leadership, and risk management, along with a deep personal appreciation for Ocean Spray and its unique cooperative structure.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Daniel to Ocean Spray where he will undoubtedly make an impact as a financial leader with a keen strategic orientation to accelerate the evolution of our cooperative toward a health and wellness company," said Bobby Chacko, CEO of Ocean Spray. "I am particularly impressed with Daniel's ideas and approach to leadership when it comes to the strategic vs. operational requirements of a CFO, as well as his ability to navigate through transformational growth. Daniel is joining an Ocean Spray leadership team that is committed to accelerate growth sustainably on behalf of the many generational family farmer-owners."

Cunha will lead Ocean Spray's financial planning and analysis, corporate controller, treasury, and procurement teams. He will report directly to Chacko.

"It is a fantastic time to be joining Ocean Spray," Cunha said. "Ocean Spray was historically built on products with clear health benefits and certainly has a key role in serving consumers in the future, offering them the health and wellness products they want. Bobby and his entire executive team recognize the importance of innovation and have made it Ocean Spray's mandate. I'm ecstatic to join this transformational effort and help build a stronger consumer-centric company."

Cunha has more than 15 years of management and financial experience. At Tangram Partners, a consumer focused private equity vehicle, Cunha was responsible for fundraising, deal sourcing and execution. Prior to co-founding Tangram, Cunha was CFO of two businesses with ~$4 billion in revenues at Kraft Heinz (i.e., CFO of Heinz North America prior to Kraft's acquisition, and later CFO of Beverages and Snack Nuts BU after Kraft's acquisition). Before joining Kraft Heinz, Cunha worked at GP Investments and McKinsey and Company. Cunha received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Aeronautical Engineering at the Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA) in Brazil, and his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by its purpose of connecting farms to families for a better life, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

