Ocean Spray Continues Commitment to Sustainability and Collaborates with Bryce Corporation for Store Drop-off Recyclable Packaging Solution

The innovative packaging solution designed for Ocean Spray Craisins® dried cranberries will be available in both roll stock and pre-made stand-up-pouch formats, utilizing Bryce Corporation's BryCyclable ™ high-performance polyethylene. It also showcases Bryce Corporation's high-definition flexographic printing, high-opacity inks, and registered matte coatings that produce stunning shelf-appeal.

"We are thrilled to commercialize this innovative, Store Drop-off recyclable stand-up-pouch, and proud to take another big step toward our goal of transitioning our global packaging portfolio to one day be fully-recyclable, reusable, or compostable," said Tracey Todesco, commodity manager for Ocean Spray. "Bryce Corporation played an integral role in this milestone and we appreciate their passion for innovation and commitment to developing sustainable packaging."

"Ocean Spray and Bryce Corporation have a long-standing passion for innovation, and a commitment to developing packaging materials that support a circular economy. This collaboration reaffirms that promise, and we are grateful to participate in this exciting new launch," said Patrick Clark, vice president of R&D for Bryce Corporation.

The pouch, designed for in-Store Drop-off recycling, carries a How2Recycle label designating that it is Store Drop-off recyclable. It will be available for purchase at costco.com and other club store channels this year.

About Bryce Corporation

Based in Memphis, TN, Bryce Corporation is an industry leader in film conversion, flexographic printing, and the production of innovative flexible packaging solutions. Now on its fourth-generation of family owners since the 1920s, Bryce Corporation is a business that takes pride in the growth of its globally-renowned customers through advances in technology, and in its commitment to exceptional customer service. For more information, visit: www.brycecorp.com

About Ocean Spray

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information, visit: www.oceanspray.com

