Ocean Spray Introduces Snack Medley, a Perfectly Paired Dried Fruit Mix for Families On-The-Go

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Snack Medley Is Available in Three Tasty Blends Featuring Whole Dried Cranberries and Other Premium Fruit

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 family farmers, has today announced the launch of Snack Medley, a fruit snack experience of sweet and tangy dried cranberries perfectly paired with other premium fruits. Snack Medley is available in three delicious varieties – Cran-Blueberry™, Cran-Pineapple™, and Cran-Mango™.

Snack Medley continues Ocean Spray's expansion into snacking occasions and commitment to providing families with wholesome snacking options. Each box contains 5 single-serve 1-ounce pouches packed with big flavors and perfectly portioned. Snack Medley is an ideal choice for afternoon pick-me-up, post soccer or baseball practice snacking, weekend adventures, or any time a quick and satisfying snack is desired.

"Our team at Ocean Spray is always looking for ways to bring delicious and nutritious options to families," said Kelvin Vuong, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, USA Foods and Snacking, at Ocean Spray. "With Snack Medley, we've created a perfect combination of flavors that will satisfy cravings needed for busy days. We are excited to introduce this delightful new snack experience to our customers."

Ocean Spray® Snack Medley is available now at Walmart stores nationwide and will be in grocery retailers this summer, including Kroger, Meijer, HEB, and Stop & Shop. For more information, go to www.oceanspray.com.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY
In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

