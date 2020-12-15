Ocean Spray Launches Craveology™ Fruit and Nut Snack Mix, Featuring Simple Ingredients and Plant Protein

Developed with the flavor seeker in mind, Ocean Spray ® Craveology™ will be available in three authentic variations – Spicy Coconut Curry, Vanilla Chai and Tuscan Herb, aimed to bring consumers an experiential snacking experience from different cuisines and cultures. Using a unique mix of spices and seasonings, Craveology™ features a mix of walnuts, pecans, roasted peanuts, roasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted almonds, as well as the iconic Ocean Spray cranberry superfruit. Each serving of Craveology™ features 3-6g of protein with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Craveology™ can be eaten on its own or added as a topping to an existing meal.

"We are thrilled to be introducing Craveology™ and offer even more ways for people to incorporate snacking of the cranberry superfruit into their everyday routines," said Katy Latimer, VP of Research and Development at Ocean Spray. "To do this, we set out to create new guilt-free snacking options as part of our ongoing commitment to focus on health and wellness as we continue to evolve our farmer-owned cooperative. Craveology™ is for those who like try new recipes and food products with bursts of authentic flavors from around the world."

Ocean Spray® Craveology™ will be available in select stores across the United States, and will continue to expand to more stores throughout the year.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

