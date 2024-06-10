OCEAN SPRAY LAUNCHES JUST ADD CRAN™ CREATIVE CAMPAIGN, INTRODUCING THE FARMER "JOHNNY" WITH CRAN FAN FAVORITES

The new spots feature a new farmer-inspired character, "Johnny." "Johnny" acts as the straight-shooter cousin of the two beloved farmers featured in Ocean Spray ads from 2008 to 2018; the new character aims to embody the brand's New England roots and the grit of the farmer-owners who serve as the core of the brand. Within the creative, Johnny encourages viewers to Just Add Cran—because when you do, good things happen.

"We are thrilled to launch our Just Add Cran campaign, which shines a spotlight on the transformation that happens when you "just add cran" to any dish or moment – good things happen," said Monisha Dabek, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, USA at Ocean Spray. "Additionally, through the introduction of Johnny, we are continuing to hero our co-op owners, who are the heart of our business, while introducing a new icon for the next generation."

Within the creative, developed in partnership with Orchard Creative, viewers will notice the evolution of one of Ocean Spray's most famous visual assets – the cranberry bogs. Previous spots and campaigns centered on bringing the viewers to the flooded cranberry bog, but in these three new spots, Ocean Spray is bringing the bog to the people in real-life settings for the first time. As Johnny shows up waist-deep in cranberries, the spots' protagonist is also surrounded by the iconic floating visual and the call-to-action to "Just Add Cran," showcasing the positive transformation cranberries can have to everyday situations.

The first ads stemming from the campaign, Video Conference, Lunch, and Dating, will air across streaming TV from June 10th through August 4th and be amplified through a mix of online video, display banners, and social media. Moving forward, fans can expect to see more elements of Just Add Cran come to life on all platforms – from social media, in-store, and more.

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

