Ocean Spray Names Abigail Buckwalter President and Chief Executive Officer

LAKEVILLE, Mass., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 family farmers, announced today the appointment of Abigail Buckwalter as President and Chief Executive Officer. Buckwalter brings 20 years of global leadership experience across consumer-packaged goods and healthcare. She comes to Ocean Spray from Nestlé Health Science U.S., where she led the organization of more than 6,000 people for the past three years as CEO. During that time, she managed a complex and diverse multi-billion-dollar portfolio of global consumer and healthcare brands.

Abigail Buckwalter

"Abigail is a transformational leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Ocean Spray. She brings both the global business experience needed to drive growth and the instincts to build brands that last," said Peter P. Dhillon, Chairman of the Board. "While her track record of operational excellence and innovation is impressive, what truly set her apart is how she thinks about and enacts people-first leadership every day. That combination of global vision and human-centered approach is exactly what what's needed to lead Ocean Spray into its second century of business."

A leader at Nestlé Health Science since its inception 15 years ago, Buckwalter was instrumental in shaping the organization's direction and impact. In roles across Europe, Oceania, and North America, she cultivated a deep understanding of diverse business environments, along with a resilient, execution-focused mindset. She has led strategic portfolio reviews, guided successful business turnarounds, enhanced operational efficiencies, and accelerated innovation pipelines that have driven market share gains and profitable growth.

"Our industry finds itself at an incredibly dynamic tipping point in consumer behavior and buying habits. I believe Ocean Spray, with its iconic brand and global platform, is uniquely positioned to deliver against those expectations around taste and health benefits," said Abigail Buckwalter. "In my two decades working in consumer-packaged goods, I've learned what's possible when consumer obsession and operational excellence come together. That is what we will strive for, every day, here at Ocean Spray."

Buckwalter is a dedicated mother of three, a travel and adventure enthusiast, and a lifelong learner. Prior to joining Nestlé, she built foundational expertise across the consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, non-profit, and food service sectors.

She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Columbia University in New York. Buckwalter is the recipient of the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication's 2026 Distinguished Service Award.

About Ocean Spray

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold™.

Media Contact:

Kate Leonard

Director, Global Corporate Communications and Culture

[email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.