LAKEVILLE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than five impactful years, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Hayes announced his retirement, which will be effective March 2, 2026.

Ocean Spray President and CEO Tom Hayes Announces Retirement

"Tom joined Ocean Spray during a global pandemic, and from day one brought veteran leadership and experience, a clear commitment to excellence, and a new strategic direction that has us well-positioned for the next chapter at our company," noted Peter Dhillon, Chairman of the Board. "More than just business performance, his legacy is the team he shaped—leaders and employees united in their commitment to the farmer-owners that make up this historic brand and cooperative."

During Hayes' five-year tenure, Ocean Spray has grown and thrived as a result of improved processes and efficiencies, smart capital investments, and year-over-year solid results. His leadership has ensured the Ocean Spray brand remains competitive, agile, and innovative.

"Whether crafting new strategic direction, structuring for success, implementing new systems and business processes, or even riding a skateboard to viral success, nothing has been more fulfilling during my time at Ocean Spray than building relationships with our outstanding team," Hayes said. "The decision to retire is never easy, but I step down knowing this cooperative and brand are stronger than ever. It has been my honor and pleasure to have led this talented team and served the family farmers who remain the heart of Ocean Spray."

Prior to joining Ocean Spray, for more than 30 years Hayes was already a recognized innovator and executive in the food industry, leading some of the world's most well-known brands, including Tyson Foods, Hillshire Brands, Sara Lee, ConAgra and Kraft Foods. He currently sits on the Boards of Maple Leaf Foods and Basic American Foods.

The cooperative has begun a comprehensive search for its next leader. Hayes will remain in an advisory capacity to the Ocean Spray Board of Directors until a successor is named.

About Ocean Spray

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold®.

