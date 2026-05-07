Featuring Sour Watermelon, limited-edition Fireworks Cranberry Mix, and new single-serve multipacks of Strawberry and Raspberry Lemonade

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer snacking was getting predictable, so Ocean Spray stepped in. Starting this May, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is bringing the flavor with a fresh drop of Craisins® Dried Cranberries.

With crave-worthy new flavors, a limited-edition mashup, and new single-serve formats designed for portability, Craisins are stepping beyond the pantry and into every snacking moment, wherever, whenever cravings hit.

Ocean Spray® Craisins® Dried Cranberries Turn Up Summer Snacking with Bold New Flavors and Grab-and-Go Formats.

Craisins® Fireworks Cranberry Mix (Limited-Edition): A celebration you can taste. In honor of America's 250th, Ocean Spray is spotlighting the cranberry, with a mix that brings pure party energy. Sweet and tart red Craisins meet white and blue popping candy clusters for a multi-sensory snack that crackles with every bite. Rolling out at Sam's Club in 20 oz sizes.

Single-Serve Multipacks of Strawberry and Raspberry Lemonade Flavored Craisins® Dried Cranberries: K-12 kids' favorite school snack is finally hitting shelves in perfectly portable 1 oz pouches for everyone to enjoy. Bright, fruity, and easy to take anywhere, they're made for lunchboxes, road trips, desk drawers, and everyday snacking moments. Available in 5-pack cartons at Walmart starting in June and rolling out on Amazon and in other Grocery stores throughout the summer.

Sour Watermelon Flavored Craisins® Dried Cranberries: Sweet meets seriously tangy in this juicy, lip-smacking flavor. It's the ultimate wake-up call for your tastebuds, perfect for snack attacks, road trips and everything in between in a resealable 6 oz pouch. It joins fan-favorite, Sour Blueberry Lemon, rounding out the Craisins sour lineup. Exclusively on Walmart.com and rolling out at Walmart stores this June.

"Snacking today is all about flavor, convenience and a little bit of fun, and that's exactly where we're taking Craisins. We're building on what people already love about the sweet and tart cranberry taste and pushing it into more craveable, unexpected places," said Kelvin Vuong, Head of USA Foods and Snacking at Ocean Spray. "From bold new flavors to convenient, grab-and-go formats like our single-serve multipacks, we want Craisins to show up as the snack you reach for when you want something that elevates the everyday."

The latest drops mark the continued evolution of Craisins, from a topping and mix-in staple to a snack stand out in the dried fruit aisle.

Ready to taste the lineup? Visit OceanSpray.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold®.

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SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.