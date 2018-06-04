Ocean State Healthcare, a Management Services Company for Providers of Urgent Care, Primary Care and Related Healthcare Services Acquires Newport County Medical Treatment Office

Headquartered in Providence, RI, Ocean State Healthcare treats over 200,000 patients annually through an affiliated network of 70 clinical providers across 23 locations. The company combines traditional primary care clinics with urgent care clinics and wrap-around ancillary services. For additional information, please visit www.oceanstateurgentcare.com.

"Ocean State Healthcare has built a differentiated level of access and care for patients and communities in RI," said Peter Grabaskas, CEO of Ocean State Healthcare. "We are excited to expand this care through our quality providers."

Dr. Rob Crausman, co-founder of Ocean State Healthcare, said, "We are very happy to expand our Integrated platform of primary care and urgent care to Aquidneck Island where we can offer year-round expanded healthcare access to residents and visitors alike."

Ocean State Healthcare is backed by New Harbor Capitol a Private Equity Firm based out of Chicago focusing on Healthcare and Education.

