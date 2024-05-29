Ocean Ventures Completes Strategic M&A with Echelon Ventures to Accelerate BeachCoders® Academy to Nine Figure Exit

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Ventures LLC (Ocean Ventures), an acquisition firm specializing in investments in technology and education, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction with Echelon Ventures, Inc. (Echelon Ventures). This strategic move results in Ocean Ventures eventually acquiring majority ownership of BeachCoders® Academy, a premier provider of coding and technology education (Coding Bootcamp).

BeachCoders® Academy Logo BeachCoders® Homepage

The acquisition of BeachCoders® Academy aligns with Ocean Ventures' mission to invest in innovative and high-growth potential educational platforms. BeachCoders® Academy, known for its cutting-edge curriculum and exceptional student outcomes, has been a leader in the tech education sector, offering immersive courses in web development, UX design, and digital literacy.

The Acquisition will allow Ocean Ventures to expand its portfolio within the tech education industry, leveraging BeachCoders® Academy's established brand and educational expertise. Additionally, Ocean Ventures plans to enhance and expand the course offerings of BeachCoders® Academy, integrating advanced technologies and new educational methodologies and drive innovation in curriculum development and delivery, ensuring that BeachCoders® Academy remains at the forefront of tech education.

Overall, the acquisition will enable BeachCoders® Academy to scale its operations and reach a broader audience, both domestically and internationally.

"We are thrilled to welcome BeachCoders® Academy into the Ocean Ventures family," said Sharveen Kumar, CEO of Ocean Ventures LLC. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents for expanding our impact in the technology education sector. BeachCoders® Academy's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision, and together, we will continue to empower the next generation of tech innovators."

Echelon Ventures, Inc., which has nurtured BeachCoders® Academy's growth to date, will retain a minority stake in the company and continue to provide strategic support during the transition. This collaboration ensures continuity and leverages Echelon Ventures' deep understanding of BeachCoders Academy's operations and culture.

"Partnering with Ocean Ventures marks an exciting new chapter for BeachCoders® Academy," said James DeCicco, CEO of Echelon Ventures, Inc. "We are confident that Ocean Ventures' resources and expertise will help BeachCoders® Academy achieve new heights and deliver unparalleled value to our students."

About Ocean Ventures LLC

Ocean Ventures, LLC is an acquisition firm specializing in early-stage investments in technology and education. Ocean Ventures partners with visionary entrepreneurs to build companies that drive progress and innovation.

About Echelon Ventures, Inc.

Echelon Ventures, Inc. is a leading consultancy firm focused on high-growth opportunities in technology and education sectors. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Echelon Ventures develops promising companies that are transforming industries and creating lasting impact.

About BeachCoders® Academy

BeachCoders® Academy is a premier coding bootcamp and technology education provider, offering immersive and hands-on courses in web development, UX design, and digital literacy. With a focus on practical skills and real-world applications, BeachCoders® Academy prepares students for successful careers in technology.

