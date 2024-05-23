Ocean West Announces Opening of Seoul, Korea Office

SEOUL, Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean West Capital Partners ("Ocean West") is pleased to announce the opening of its Seoul, Korea office. The physical expansion into the South Korean market builds upon years of successful investments and advisory work with many of the largest and most respected Korean investors.

"We are excited to grow our presence in Korea and build upon the strong relationships and trust we have developed with our partners over the past decade," said Phil Choi, Co-Founder of Ocean West. "We deeply understand the concerns and priorities of our Korean partners and possess the unique ability to develop strategies that protect their interests – whether it be placing new equity, actively managing investments, or working out strategies for distressed assets."

Sanghun Kevin Lee, Managing Director and Head of Korea for the new office, added "I've worked together with Phil and Ocean West for years and am excited to formally join the team. Ocean West has deep knowledge of the US markets and best-in-class operating and asset management practices, so we look forward to continuing to create value for our investors here in Korea."

Ocean West has completed over $3 billion of transactions with Korean investors.

About Ocean West

Ocean West Capital Partners ("Ocean West") is a full-service real estate investment, operations, and management platform with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Seoul. Since its formation in 2010, Ocean West has acquired and operated over $7.0 billion of industrial, office and residential investments, and its principals possess over 100 years of combined experience and $50 billion of real estate transactions completed. Ocean West's core capabilities include equity and debt investment management, loan workout advisory services, and full property operations including in-house asset management, property management, and construction management services.

