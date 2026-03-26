Ocean Yachts Introduces 54 Super Sport 20th Anniversary Edition

News provided byOcean Yachts, LLC
Mar 26, 2026, 12:03 ET
PALM BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yachts, a marine industry innovator producing a line of high-quality custom and semi-custom boats, unveiled the new 54 Super Sport design at the 2026 Palm Beach International Boat Show today. The Ocean Yachts 54 Super Sport was first introduced in 2006 and has been completely re-envisioned in 2026 in honor of the model's 20th anniversary.
Key design features of the Ocean Yachts 54 Super Sport include:
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