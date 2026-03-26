Ocean Yachts Introduces 54 Super Sport 20th Anniversary Edition

New curved superstructure design providing a streamlined look.

Three staterooms and two heads.

A single level floor throughout the salon.

Mezzanine seating with integrated air-conditioning system.

Flybridge chaise lounge.

Increased fuel capacity.

Ocean Yachts 54 Super Sport Specifications:

Length: 54'6"

Beam: 16'10"

Fuel Capacity: 1,400 Gallons

The company's CEO, Hunt James, commented that "The 54 Super Sport is a proven performer that customers around the world have enjoyed for two decades. We've retained all of the most popular features of the boat while adding some new ones that bring the boat to a whole new level of quality and functionality."

Visit our display at Palm Beach International Boat Show Slip IW 110 at the end of the Ramp 9 dock to learn more.

For more information regarding this announcement, please contact:

Ocean Yachts, LLC

+1 (813) 820-6100

[email protected]

OceanYachts.com

SOURCE Ocean Yachts, LLC