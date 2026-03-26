Ocean Yachts Introduces 54 Super Sport 20th Anniversary Edition

News provided by

Ocean Yachts, LLC

Mar 26, 2026, 12:03 ET

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yachts, a marine industry innovator producing a line of high-quality custom and semi-custom boats, unveiled the new 54 Super Sport design at the 2026 Palm Beach International Boat Show today. The Ocean Yachts 54 Super Sport was first introduced in 2006 and has been completely re-envisioned in 2026 in honor of the model's 20th anniversary.

Key design features of the Ocean Yachts 54 Super Sport include:

New curved superstructure design providing a streamlined look.

Three staterooms and two heads.

A single level floor throughout the salon.

Mezzanine seating with integrated air-conditioning system.

Flybridge chaise lounge.

Increased fuel capacity.

Ocean Yachts 54 Super Sport Specifications:

Length: 54'6"
Beam: 16'10"
Fuel Capacity: 1,400 Gallons

The company's CEO, Hunt James, commented that "The 54 Super Sport is a proven performer that customers around the world have enjoyed for two decades. We've retained all of the most popular features of the boat while adding some new ones that bring the boat to a whole new level of quality and functionality."

Visit our display at Palm Beach International Boat Show Slip IW 110 at the end of the Ramp 9 dock to learn more.

For more information regarding this announcement, please contact:

Ocean Yachts, LLC
+1 (813) 820-6100
[email protected]
OceanYachts.com

SOURCE Ocean Yachts, LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo