Ocean Yield Q1 2021 presentation
Ocean Yield
May 04, 2021, 13:12 ET
STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find attached the Q1 2021 presentation to be held tomorrow 5th May 2021 by webcast.
Webcast
- Time: 09:00 CEST, 5th May 2021
- Link to Webcast
- Link to PDF
- Link to Webpage
CONTACT:
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/ocean-yield-q1-2021-presentation,c3340107
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Ocean Yield
Share this article