Ocean Yield Q3 2020 Presentation

Nov 02, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find attached the Q3 2020 presentation to be held tomorrow 3rd November 2020 by webcast.

Webcast

  • Time: 09:00 CET, 3rd November 2020    
  • Link to Webcast 
  • Link to PDF
  • Link to Webpage

CONTACT:

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

